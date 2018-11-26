Digital Trends
If your first sip of coffee determines how you start your day, don’t settle for average coffee from just an average coffee maker. Investing in a high-quality coffee maker can come with a steep price but it’s not a kitchen appliance you want to skimp on. This Cyber Monday, take advantage of these sweet online deals for coffee makers. Find up to hundreds of dollars in savings for high-brand coffee makers, espresso machines, and more from the selection below.

Nespresso Espresso Machine – ($60)

coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso inissia

The Amazon bestseller, Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi, is just $60 today, down from its normal retail price of $123, saving you more than half the price ($63). The single-serve Nespresso Inissia offers coffee and espresso. Its compact size will fit perfectly in your kitchen. Choose between two easy programmable buttons to have an Espresso (1.35 oz.) or a Lungo (5 oz.) cup of fresh coffee.

Nespresso Lattissima – $260

coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso lattissima plus

If you’re more of a cappuccino or latte person, don’t fret. The Nespresso Lattissima Plus Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother, also by De’Longhi, is a top-rated system that will give you perfect creamy cappuccinos and flavorful lattes. Become your own barista, and get $50 off today and make it yours for $260.

Nespresso Espresso Maker (KES0504SZ) – $240

coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso kitchenaid

The Nespresso Espresso maker by KitchenAid with Milk Frother is currently an eye-opening $350 off its normal price of $590. Make your espresso just how you like it with 6 pre-programmed settings. It includes a milk frother to pour hot or cold milk and comes with 16 Nespresso capsules to get you started.

Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Latte & Cappuccino Coffee Maker with K-Cup Pack  – $115

coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals keurig bundle

The single-serve Keurig K-Cafe serves hot or iced coffees, lattes, and cappuccinos, and comes with a 24 K-cup pod variety pack to get you started. This versatile machine is Amazon’s No. 1 bestseller and saves you a whopping $124 from its usual price of $239. Its frother is dishwasher safe, which makes it easy to use and clean. Brew your favorite drinks this winter with this Keurig.

Nespresso Citizi – $180

coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso citiz

Another great option for your espresso liking is this slim espresso machine. This bundle comes with the Aeroccino 3 milk frother is included to brew single-serve coffee, cappuccino or latte beverages, and won’t take up too much space in your kitchen. Save $119 and impress your guests with some barista-style drinks.

Nespress Vertuoplus Coffee and Espresso Bundle – $150

coffee maker espresso machine cyber monday deals nespresso vertuoplus aeroccino

Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee and espresso machine by De’Longhi comes with an Aeroccino milk frother. Brew an espresso (1.35 oz.), double espresso (2.7 oz.), gran lungo (5 oz.), coffee (7.7 oz.) or alto (14 oz.) with just a single touch. Start with a welcome kit of 12 capsules with unique aroma profiles.

