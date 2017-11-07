Tricks of the trade: How to find the free stuff on Amazon

Finding a great deal is always a thrill. There is just something about saving money that really gets the blood pumping.

So what could be better than an awesome discount? Free, of course. Amazon may be the largest online retailer, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a few freebies to kick your way; you just need to know where to look. Check out our tips on how to get free stuff on Amazon to help you on your frugal journey.

You can also check up the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store for the latest holiday discounts.

If you’re an avid reader on a budget, finding something new to read can be difficult. Luckily Amazon has a variety of free Kindle ebooks available online. This list is populated with new freebies every day, so be sure to regularly check to see what’s new.

While some ebooks may be permanently free, many are just for a limited time from new up-and-coming authors.

If you love music but hate paying for it, these free album listings are perfect for you. You can find anything from the Foo Fighters to the jaunty twangs of bluegrass music, all completely free.

To find out what free music is available, just sort by list price by selecting “low to high” or click the button below.

Do you need a way to back up your most important files? Amazon Drive will give you access to 5 GB of storage absolutely free. Upload files, photos, videos to the cloud to make sure you don’t lose your most important files.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Member, you will also receive unlimited photo storage as well as the 5 GB of free storage

Did you know Amazon has a huge library of free, downloadable MP3 singles? We have certainly come a long way since the days of looking over our shoulder while illegally downloading our favorite tunes.

You can also snag a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to gain access to even more free downloads.

There is nothing better than relaxing in a cozy little nook with a hard copy of your favorite book. That is if you have time, of course. Work, personal relationships, and adult responsibilities get in the way far more often than they should. Audible is a great way to keep up with your favorite stories while on the go.

You can grab a free 30-day trial of Audible from Amazon as well as two free audiobooks to get you started.

Do you have a student email address? If so, you can get Amazon Prime Student free for six months. This includes free two-day shipping, access to thousands of free TV shows and movies, and exclusive college discounts. You can cancel your subscription at any time, or pay just $5.49 a month once your trial ends.

This free trial is great for holiday shopping or an unhealthy six-month binge of your favorite movies and shows.

If you are currently an Amazon Prime member or have the 30-day free trial, you have access to thousands of free movies and TV shows. Watch original content such as The Tick, new movies, and a slew of various classic films.

You can enjoy unlimited streaming and more with Amazon Instant Video.

