The best early access Prime Day deals for kids: Fire Tablets, iPad, Smartwatches

Ehab Zahriyeh
By

Much of the Prime Day 2019 hype is around 4K TVs, laptops, smartphones and smart home devices, but the shopping event is also a great opportunity to save on products for your kids. With early access deals, which just became available at 3 p.m. ET, Amazon discounted a full suite of its devices and tablets, including all of the kids edition Fire tablets, and dropping the Echo Dot for kids to its lowest price ever. Some of us may not be ready to think about back-to-school shopping, but if your children are going to need tablets before their school year kicks off, there’s no better time to save on electronics than now with these Prime Day deals.

In addition to Amazon devices, Walmart flipped the deals switch this weekend, dropping prices on thousands of products before Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day official start on Monday, July 15 at 3 a.m. Below, we’ve curated all the best tech deals for your kids that are already live from the two major retail giants. Need a couple of things for yourself and home? Here’s a list of early access deals on all Amazon devices.

Amazon Devices, Kids Editions

amazon show mode charging dock and fire hd 10 kids edition car

Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets all come with a protective children’s case (in blue, pink, or yellow), and are pre-installed with Free Time Unlimited, the premium streaming subscription that’s made just for kids, and it’s the perfect way to let your youngest family members safely enjoy online content. 

Amazon is offering non-Prime members an introductory Free Time Unlimited deal. This package lets you score a three-month subscription for just $3 and snag a pair of kids’ headphones as a free bonus.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

Normally priced at $100, Amazon Prime members can purchase the new-and-improved Fire 7 Kids Edition for only $60. And, if you need two, the price drops even lower, to $100 for a pair. 

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Normally priced at $130, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet drops to just $80, a $50 savings. You can buy two for only $140, a total savings of $120. 

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Normally price at $200, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet drops to just $150, or get two for $280 — a $120 savings.

Echo Dot Kids Edition

Normally priced at $70, this all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition drops to just $45.

Deals on iPad, Kids’ Smartwatches, Tablets

  • Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi – Space Gray — $249 (orig. $330)
  • VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX2 — $47 (orig. $60)
  • PBS KIDS 7 HD Educational Playtime Kid-Safe Tablet with Android 6.0 — $69 (orig. $100)

Looking for more Prime Day deals? We’ve found laptop deals, iPad deals, MacBook deals, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

