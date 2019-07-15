Share

Looking for a super powerful and ultra high-end smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 made headlines for being one of the first high-end gaming phones, following in the footsteps of the original Razer Phone. And now, for Amazon Prime Day 2019, the device is available for a hefty $400 off — which is 50 percent off the original price of $800.

The Razer Phone 2 is an excellent buy if you’re looking for a powerful Android device. The phone offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is Qualcomm’s flagship chip for 2018, plus it has a whopping 8GB of RAM — which is plenty for even the most intensive smartphone users. When it comes to storage, this version of the phone has 64GB, which again should be enough for most.

Perhaps the best part about the Razer Phone 2 is that it’s set up for gaming and media. The device has some of the best stereo front-facing speakers you can find in a smartphone today. Even better than the speakers is the display: There’s a a 5.72-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. That means you get ultra smooth motion when scrolling through apps like Twitter and Instagram, and it also means games look and feel more fluid.

Other handy features of the phone include great battery life, thanks to a massive 4,000mAh battery capacity, and relatively clean Android software. The phone recently got the update to Android Pie, which is the latest and greatest version of Android, and that means that you’ll get all the sweet features Android Pie has to offer — like better multitasking and on-device machine learning. You also get access to a customizable RGB light on the back of the phone, for some added visual flair.

At $400, the Razer Phone 2 is incredible value for Amazon Prime Day. It’s one of the cheapest flagship-level Android phones out there.

