Digital Trends
Deals

The powerful Razer Phone 2 costs just $400 thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019

Christian de Looper
By
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Looking for a super powerful and ultra high-end smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 made headlines for being one of the first high-end gaming phones, following in the footsteps of the original Razer Phone. And now, for Amazon Prime Day 2019, the device is available for a hefty $400 off — which is 50 percent off the original price of $800.

The Razer Phone 2 is an excellent buy if you’re looking for a powerful Android device. The phone offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, which is Qualcomm’s flagship chip for 2018, plus it has a whopping 8GB of RAM — which is plenty for even the most intensive smartphone users. When it comes to storage, this version of the phone has 64GB, which again should be enough for most.

Perhaps the best part about the Razer Phone 2 is that it’s set up for gaming and media. The device has some of the best stereo front-facing speakers you can find in a smartphone today. Even better than the speakers is the display: There’s a a 5.72-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. That means you get ultra smooth motion when scrolling through apps like Twitter and Instagram, and it also means games look and feel more fluid.

Other handy features of the phone include great battery life, thanks to a massive 4,000mAh battery capacity, and relatively clean Android software. The phone recently got the update to Android Pie, which is the latest and greatest version of Android, and that means that you’ll get all the sweet features Android Pie has to offer — like better multitasking and on-device machine learning. You also get access to a customizable RGB light on the back of the phone, for some added visual flair.

At $400, the Razer Phone 2 is incredible value for Amazon Prime Day. It’s one of the cheapest flagship-level Android phones out there.

Get the Razer Phone 2 from Amazon

Interested in other smartphone deals? There are some pretty awesome smartphone deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019, including deals on Samsung Galaxy phones and even iPhones. On top of that, there are some pretty sweet smartwatch deals, and if you end up sticking with your existing phone, it’s worth checking out the deals on smartphone accessories.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best texting games
Up Next

Miss physical keyboards? Unihertz is creating a rugged phone that has one
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Deals

The Samsung Galaxy S10 gets $300 shaved off just for Amazon Prime Day

The Samsung Galaxy S10 usually lists for $900 but in the spirit of Prime Day, Amazon brings the price down by a whopping 33%. That's right, you can get one of the best smartphones in the market today for only $600.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Galaxy S10 Plus
Deals

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy smartphone Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here, bringing with it some of the best smartphone deals you're likely to see all year. In particular, there are some amazing deals on Samsung Galaxy phones, including the much-loved Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Christian de Looper
audiomod best iphone x battery cases
Deals

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone accessory deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and with it comes a ton of great deals on smartphones and smartphone accessories. No matter what you're looking for, here are the best Prime Day smartphone accessory deals we could find.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Amazon kicks off some killer Fire TV deals to celebrate Prime Day 2019

Amazon has kicked off a number of killer deals on some of its finest cord-cutting devices, including the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K to celebrate Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Razer Naga trinity mouse
Computing

Razer slashes up to 50% off mice, keyboards, and Blade laptops for Prime Day

Gamers can get all sorts of deals during Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event. For Prime Day 2019, you can grab Razer gaming mice, keyboards, and Blade laptops at discounts of up to 50% off. These deals start on Monday, July 15.
Posted By Anita George
iPhone X Op Ed lifestyle
Deals

Boost Mobile takes on Amazon with Apple iPhone deals during Prime Day 2019

Boost Mobile's two-day sale has discounts on both Android and Apple smartphones, and we rounded up the best iPhone deals right here. You'll have to act fast, though, as this online sales event lasts for Monday and Tuesday only.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day deals on Sony headphones, Apple iPads, and Smartwatches

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
65 inch sony 4k tv deal x850f amazon prime day 2019 xbr65x850f
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 65-inch Sony 4K TV than this

As part of its ongoing effort to spread Prime Day 2019 cheer, Amazon has discounted one of Sony's finest 65-inch 4K TVs by $400, dropping the price from $1,245 down to just $850 — earning it the title of the retailer's Deal of the Day.
Posted By Josh Levenson
vitamix blenders amazon prime day deal blentech
Deals

Save up to 49% on professional-grade Vitamix blenders during Amazon Prime Day

Simplify life in the kitchen with a full-functioning blender that can whip up quite a list of concoctions that are not limited to dessert. Two Vitamix professional grade blenders are on sale just for Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
coleman elite montana tent amazon prime day deal green
Deals

Amazon outdoors sale takes 50% off the Coleman Elite Montana Tent for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 also has deals for the outdoor person. Expect to see great camping gear discounts during this event. In fact, the green Coleman Elite Montana tent is now available at half its usual price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

The best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo, Blink, and Google Nest discounts

Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest played a hard game with pre-Prime Day announcements and enticing early smart home deals. Now the pre-game show is over Amazon, Walmart, and Google Nest have rolled out their best Prime Day 2019 deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Aukey Prime Day deals
Deals

These budget-friendly Aukey gadgets are on sale for even less during Prime Day

Aukey offers a ton of great stuff ranging from wireless earbuds to LED desk lamps and a bunch of it is on sale right now for Prime Day. If you have some money burning a hole in your pocket and want some shiny new tech, read on.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Del XPS 13 laptop
Computing

Dell launches $200 discount on XPS 13 and Inspiron laptops for Prime Day 2019

If you're in the market for a new laptop, Dell's Cyber Monday in July sale might be worth considering along with your Prime Day 2019 shopping plans. Dell's sale has a wide variety of discounted laptops, including its XPS 13 laptop.
Posted By Anita George
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware m15 headlines Dell’s gaming PC sale to take on Amazon’s Prime Day

If you're looking to save some money on a new gaming PC or laptop, you may want to skip Amazon's Prime Day for Dell's Cyber Monday in July event. As part of the sale, you can score up to $710 in savings on the Alienware m15.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen