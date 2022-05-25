REI Anniversary Sale is LIVE — save on clothes, equipment, and more

REI is hands down the go-to source when it comes anything you may need to explore and experience the great outdoors. Right now through May 30, REI is having an Anniversary Sale, its biggest celebration of the year and its unofficial contribution to the Memorial Day sales. REI has marked down many incredible items — some as much as 30% off — so now is the time to stock up on everything you need to get back to nature this summer. Whether you are looking for clothing, footwear, camping gear, or accessories, REI has got you covered. As always, REI offers free shipping on all orders over $50, so all the more reason to take advantage of its Anniversary Sale before it disappears. Click the link below to see everything REI has on sale, and keep reading to check out some of the highlights of this year’s Anniversary Sale.

Hydro Flash Standard-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle with Flex Cap — $26, was $35

Why Buy

Keeps contents hot or cold for hours

BPA-free stainless steel

Fits in most standard cup holders

Lifetime warranty

Hydro Flask has become one of the most tried and true brands when it comes to drinking vessels. Its line of water bottles is unparalleled in keeping drinks hot and cold all day long, no matter the weather. Hydro Flash’s Standard Mouth water bottles are a particularly versatile option because of their 1.81-inch opening, which makes it easy to fill with water, coffee, or sports drinks.

At 24 ounces, this Hydro Flash bottle is the largest of Hydro Flask’s Standard Mouth options. The water bottle carries plenty of your favorite beverages, but it still fits in the average cup holder or backpack side pocket. The TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation is the magic behind drinks staying hot or cold for hours, and the flex cap is easily unscrewed for quick and easy thirst-quenching action. Best of all, the inside temperature is not even remotely affected by the outside temperature, ensuring that you won’t burn your fingers or have moisture in your backpack resulting from condensation from cold drinks. Made of durable, food-grade stainless steal, this Hydro Flash water bottle is BPA-free and resistant to bacteria and odors.

While there are many water bottles on the market, Hydro Flask continues to lead the pack. Every Hydro Flask water bottle is covered by a lifetime warranty, so you can be confident that Hydro Flash has got you covered no matter what ups and downs your adventures throw your way.

Osprey Talon 22 Pack — $101, was $135

Why Buy

Two sizes for a perfect fit

LidLock bike helmet attachment

Stow-on-the-go trekking pole attachment

External hydration sleeve

If you’re in the market for a hiking backpack, look no further than the Osprey Talon 22 Pack. Available in two sizes, there’s bound to be an option that’s the perfect fit to take with you on every excursion. This backpack was made to go everywhere, from day trips to biking journeys, or even mountain peaks.

It’s nearly impossible to describe everything that makes the Osprey Talon 22 Pack so exceptional. Dual-zipped panel access to the main compartment makes it easy to get larger items in and out of the bag, and it also allows for more organization. The lower side compression straps secure your load, and the adjustable bungee front panel storage means that you can take just about anything you want on your next trip, no matter the size or shape. An easily accessible, expandable stretch-mesh harness pocket ensures that your climbing hardness is always at the ready. This bag makes it easier than ever to stay hydrated thanks to the external hydration sleeve.

All of the attachments available for this backpack make the Osprey Talon 22 Pack the Swiss Army Knife of backpacks. A stow-on-the-go trekking pole attachment makes sure that your poles are easy to access at all times. A tuck-away ice axe attachment is also included as well as a bungee tie-off. The LidLock bike helmet attachment makes your headwear a hands-free carry situation. The blinker light attachment helps shed a little light when you need it most. There is hardly anything the Osprey Talon 22 Pack can’t do!

Brooks Ghost 13 Road-Running Shoes — $111, was $130

Why Buy

Available in standard and wide sizes

Neutral support

Moderate cushioning

Breathable

For runners, Brooks is one of the most beloved brands of sneakers available, and it’s not difficult to understand why. Brooks makes high-quality, lightweight sneakers that can withstand seemingly endless miles of road while keeping your feet comfortable. If matching your sneakers to your outfit is your style, Brooks has surely made a color combination that’s perfect for every single day of the week.

One of the best things about the Brooks Ghost 13 Road-Running shoes is the availability of sizes. Brooks makes whole and half sizes not only with a standard width but also in wide width as well. Brooks’ super soft DNA LOFT cushioning extends beyond the heels, covering the sole all the way to the forefoot, making transitions from landing to toe-toff gentler and easier no matter how you feet may land. Brooks has updated its engineered air mesh uppers so that they hug the feet securely, but always remaining breathable. This 3D Fit print adds stretch and structure to the uppers, too.

The Brooks Ghost 13 Road-Running shoe has a plush fit and best suits runners who need neutral support. This sneaker has moderate cushioning and is the perfect companion for your long distance road runs. Your feet will thank you for breathable, durable support, and during this sale, so will your wallet.

REI Co-op Trail Hut 2 Tent with Footprint — $139, was $199

Why Buy

2-person capacity

2 large vestibules

Ridge pole support creates extra living space

Fly doors roll up for a clear sky view

The REI Co-op Trail Hut 2 Tent with Footprint was designed with the nearly year-round camping duo in mind. This tent is the perfect shelter for backpackers three seasons out of the year and is the perfect size for hiking and backpacking in pairs. This dome-shaped tent splits the difference between comfort and price, is easy to setup, and has all the storage you need to protect your essentials from the elements.

Experienced campers will already be familiar with the setup required for the Co-op Trail Hut 2. It has poles of equal-length and pole clips, making it relatively painless to set up. The ridge pole supports the door walls, creating more living space for you and your camping partner. The two large vestibules enable you to store all of your gear, keeping it safe and secure, without cutting into the main living area. Of course, camping is all about being one with nature, so the tent would not be complete without fly doors that roll up over the roof, giving you a clear view of the sky. The fly doors also pitch out to create an awning cover when the sun is high overhead.

Thanks to REI’s integrated door venting, the Co-op Trail Hut 2 isn’t very heavy or bulky to carry; in fact it’s only 4 pounds, 14 ounces, and when packed it’s a mere 8 by 18 inches. The Co-op Trail Hut 2 was made with solution-dyed mesh, reducing the amount of water and energy needed to produce the tent. This tent has everything you need to enjoy a night under the stars.

Garmin Forerunner 945 — $400, was $600

Why Buy

Incident detection

Music storage and streaming

Maps

Water resistant up to 50 meters

For athletes, there’s no tool that aids your fitness routine quite like the Garmin Forerunner 945. This device was designed to help you achieve your best personal records to date while monitoring your health and keeping you safe in emergency situations. The Garmin Forerunner 945 really does it all.

Garmin’s infused every tool you could possibly need to be at peak performance into the Forerunner 945. You can store up to 1,000 songs and connect with your Bluetooth headphones, eliminating the need to carry your phone while you train. Need to pay for something along the way? Garmin Pay uses contactless payment technology so you can pay right from your watch. Garmin’s built-in tracking and safety features enable you to send out your real-time location to your emergency contacts through a paired compatible smartphone, so you can stay that much safer during your workouts. Incident detection alerts those same emergency contacts automatically in the event of certain incidents as well.

Garmin designed this watch to monitor performance, and some of its standout features include tracking your VO2 max, training load focus, aerobic and anaerobic training effect, recovery time, EPOC, and respiration rate and pace predictor. It also monitors your heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation level, and has a built-in navigation system. Before you start training for your next marathon or triathlon, consider adding the Garmin Forerunner to your workout essentials.

Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 Bike — $509, was $599

Why Buy

Hydraulic disc brakes

21 gears

27.5-inch wheels

Aluminum frame

For those who like to take their adventures off-road, the Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 Bike might just be your new best friend. With the sweet combination of a 3-by-7 drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes, this bike was designed to give mountain bikers a whole new experience when it comes to control.

The Co-op Cycles DRT’s SR Suntour suspension fork gives riders 100mm of travel resulting in a super smooth ride and maximum control. The Shimano 3-by-7 drivetrain gives you a wide range of gears, allowing you to tailor your settings to perfectly adapt to uphill climbs or sailing downhill. Additionally, the Shimano Tourney rear derailleur offers riders smooth, precise gear changes. Tektro’s hydraulic disc brakes are essential in providing reliable, responsive stops and can withstand all types of inclement weather.

The weight limit for the Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 Bike is 300 pounds, which is intended to include the rider and all gear that may be brought along for the ride. Exceeding this weight limit can have safety-related ramifications. If you’re considering this bike, keep in mind that all bikes sold at REI come with free adjustments for up to one year after the purchase date, no matter how many times you need it. The Co-op Cycles DRT 1.1 Bike is the perfect companion for hitting the open trail.

