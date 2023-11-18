 Skip to main content
Best Black Friday toy deals: Lego, Nerf, Barbie Dreamhouse, and more

Briley Kenney
By

There’s no point in beating around the bush, the best Black Friday deals are already here and ready to shop. Now’s the opportunity to get huge discounts on whatever you’re looking for, whether you’re doing some Christmas shopping, or you’re finally pulling the trigger on something you’ve wanted all year long. Electronics, toys, games, you name it, they’re all on sale. We’ve even found some of the best Lego Black Friday deals to shop. But Lego sets aren’t the only popular toys around. If you’re looking for a bigger list with Nerf, Barbie, Lego, and more brands, we’ve gathered up all of the best Black Friday toy deals below. Time to play.

Best Nerf Black Friday deals

hot toys Nerf Rival Nemesis Mark MXVII-10k
Nerf

Here are all of the best Nerf Black Friday deals we could find, including blasters, dart refills, and more:

  • Nerf Elite 2.0 50-dart refill pack —
  • Nerf Elite 2.0 Face Off Target Set —
  • Nerf Elite Disruptor Blaster Reflex (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf MicroShots 6-Blaster Bundle (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf Modulus Tri-Strike Mega Barrel Blaster (Amazon exclusive) —
  • Nerf N-Strike Mega Mastadon Blaster (Amazon Exclusive) —

Best LEGO Black Friday deals

A girl plays with the Lego Classic Creative Color Fun pack.
Lego

Here are all of the best Lego Black Friday deals we could find, on a variety of sets, and spanning all age levels:

  • Lego Creator 3-in-1 space shuttle set —
  • Lego Creator 3-in-1 exotic parrot set  —
  • Lego Classic large creative brick box (790 pieces) —
  • Lego Star Wars BD-1 set (1,062 pieces) —
  • Lego Icons Santa’s Visit set (1,445 pieces) —
  • Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets (1,176 pieces) —
Best Barbie Black Friday deals

Hello Barbie Dream House wi-fi connected voice activated smart home
Toyland/Gizmodo / Barbie
  • Barbie Skipper Babysitters Inc —
  • Barbie Careers Pediatrician —
  • Barbie Careers Ice Cream Shop Attendant —
  • Barbie Careers Dentist —
  • Barbie Doll and Pool Playset —
  • Barbie Dreamhouse 2023 —

Other Black Friday toy deals worth talking about

Dollhouses, action figures, puzzles, and anything else that’s on sale you’ll find listed here. There are some fantastic deals in here too from several retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

  • Various McFarlane Toys DC Universe Action Figures —
  • Jazwares Squishmallow 16-inch Plush Tortuga the Alligator —
  • Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk (21 pieces) —
  • Bluey Juice Truck with 3-inch figures —
  • Hot Wheels Super Mario Jungle Kingdom Raceway —
  • 3Doodler Start+ Essential pen set —
  • KidKraft Disney Princess Cinderella Royal Dream Wooden Castle Dollhouse —

