Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Cast Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

You might not have heard of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 before today, but the upcoming RPG from developer Sandfall Interactive has an all-star cast of actors among its English voice cast from video games and film, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog Thursday.

The main cast includes Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Jennifer English (Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3), Ben Starr (Clive from Final Fantasy XVI), and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings and countless other franchises). Kirsty Rider (Sandman), Shala Nyx (The Old Guard), Devora Wilde (Space Marine 2), Tracy Wiles (Metaphor: ReFantazio), Rich Keeble (Total War: Warhammer 3), and Maxence Cazorla round out the announced cast.

“The cast beautifully conveyed the complexity of the characters, who have each been shaped by the harshness of their world. Every character has been affected by deep and constant loss and has dealt with this in their own way,” lead writer and voice producer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen writes.

Expedition 33 was announced during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase with a visually stunning trailer, and preorders went live on Friday. Players noticed that the turn-based RPG was listed on Amazon for $50 — much lower than other titles with similar apparent scope or in the same genre. Is it short, or maybe not as deep as the trailers make it out to be?

The official X (formerly Twitter) account responded that the game is priced at $50 because the small team wants “as many people discovering our world as possible.” The post also revealed that players should expect 30+ hours from the main game “and as much side content for our completionist Expeditioners.”

We've seen a few questions regarding the price and expected playtime of Expedition 33. We are a small team with an Indie spirit, and we're creating something we believe is truly special. We aren't an AAA studio, this is our first game, and we want as many people discovering our… — Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) October 18, 2024

Expedition 33 is a fantasy adventure RPG about a group of people out to kill the Paintress, a being who kills everybody of a certain age every year. The key draw here is its reactive turn-based combat, which happens in real time and allows you to dodge, parry, and chain combos. You’ll also be able to customize your character’s build layout to best fit your playstyle and sync up with their other party members.

Currently, Sandfall is aiming for a spring 2025 release, and it’ll launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.