 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

This possible 2025 RPG hit has a stellar cast, but its price is raising eyebrows

By
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Cast Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

You might not have heard of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 before today, but the upcoming RPG from developer Sandfall Interactive has an all-star cast of actors among its English voice cast from video games and film, as detailed on the PlayStation Blog Thursday.

Recommended Videos

The main cast includes Charlie Cox (Daredevil), Jennifer English (Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3), Ben Starr (Clive from Final Fantasy XVI), and Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings and countless other franchises). Kirsty Rider (Sandman), Shala Nyx (The Old Guard), Devora Wilde (Space Marine 2), Tracy Wiles (Metaphor: ReFantazio), Rich Keeble (Total War: Warhammer 3), and Maxence Cazorla round out the announced cast.

“The cast beautifully conveyed the complexity of the characters, who have each been shaped by the harshness of their world. Every character has been affected by deep and constant loss and has dealt with this in their own way,” lead writer and voice producer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen writes.

Expedition 33 was announced during the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase with a visually stunning trailer, and preorders went live on Friday. Players noticed that the turn-based RPG was listed on Amazon for $50 — much lower than other titles with similar apparent scope or in the same genre. Is it short, or maybe not as deep as the trailers make it out to be?

The official X (formerly Twitter) account responded that the game is priced at $50 because the small team wants “as many people discovering our world as possible.” The post also revealed that players should expect 30+ hours from the main game “and as much side content for our completionist Expeditioners.”

We&#39;ve seen a few questions regarding the price and expected playtime of Expedition 33.

We are a small team with an Indie spirit, and we&#39;re creating something we believe is truly special. We aren&#39;t an AAA studio, this is our first game, and we want as many people discovering our…

&mdash; Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (@expedition33) October 18, 2024

Expedition 33 is a fantasy adventure RPG about a group of people out to kill the Paintress, a being who kills everybody of a certain age every year. The key draw here is its reactive turn-based combat, which happens in real time and allows you to dodge, parry, and chain combos. You’ll also be able to customize your character’s build layout to best fit your playstyle and sync up with their other party members.

Currently, Sandfall is aiming for a spring 2025 release, and it’ll launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard tips and tricks
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The threat to Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is greater than anything we've seen before. Solas, The Dread Wolf, is attempting to tear down the Veil, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of problems your Rook will need to deal with. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against you and you will need to use every edge you can get to find a way to overcome the odds. While the game does offer plenty of difficulty options, learning the deeper systems and mechanics will let you compete and keep up with the difficulty as it ramps up without having to change any settings. There's a lot to absorb when diving into this world, so we'll help you prepare with these essential tips and tricks.
Pick your class carefully, but experiment with skills

While you're making your character, the most important choice you have is which class you will be. The three options are Warrior, Mage, and Rogue and the one you pick here is the one you will be stuck with for the rest of the game. There's no changing classes or controlling other party members directly like in past games, so don't take this decision lightly. If you are having trouble deciding, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Read more