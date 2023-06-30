Play Xbox on the go with the Logitech G Cloud — now $50 off

If you love being able to play console games and mostly anything else while on the move, all thanks to cloud gaming, you’ll love this deal at Amazon. Today, you can buy the Logitech G Cloud for $300, saving you $50 off the regular price of $350. A sweet discount on still fairly new technology, it’s ideal for playing your favorite games on your commute or even sneaking a quick session from work. Here’s what else it has to offer or you can just hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing.

Why you should buy the Logitech G Cloud

While the Logitech G Cloud isn’t perfect due to its reliance on a Wi-Fi connection, it’s perfect for hardcore cloud gaming fans. It supports multiple cloud gaming services including Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce NOW but you can also use remote play via the Xbox Remote Play app and the Steam Link app. That increases your gaming options substantially compared to just regular portable gaming routes, with an Xbox Game Pass membership particularly useful here.

The Logitech G Cloud has a 7-inch full HD 1080p touchscreen with a 60Hz refresh rate so it’s a good size for being able to see what you’re playing. It also has stereo audio with dual microphones. The device looks a lot like a Nintendo Switch so it’s simple to control the game you’re playing with all the controls you’d expect.

It’s also lightweight at just 463g with a great battery life of over 12 hours ensuring you can play all day long. Besides standard controls, it also has haptic feedback, a gyroscope, and you can remap all the buttons. Designed with cloud gaming in mind, it also supports Wi-Fi speeds of up to 800+Mbps over a 5GHz connection so you won’t have to worry about slowdown once you find a fast connection.

For comfy gaming away from your gaming den, TV or monitor, the Logitech G Cloud is a great addition to your gaming arsenal. It’s usually priced at $350 but right now, you can buy it for $300 at Amazon. A saving of $50, if you’ve been considering buying one for a while, this is your chance. Snap it up now and you could even be playing near the pool (if the pool has a Wi-Fi connection) this summer.

Editors' Recommendations