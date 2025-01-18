 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Mob Entertainment is targeting copycat games in the app store

By
A screen grab from Poppy's Playtime
Steam

Mob Entertainment, the studio behind the massively popular horror franchise Poppy Playground, has filed a lawsuit against Google and multiple games that use its assets without authorization. It’s a common problem in app stores, so much so that it has become a meme: all mobile games kind of have the same icon, usually a character mid-shout. But sometimes it goes beyond that, and fake developers release games that are clear copyright infringements to mislead consumers. Now a developer has taken action to try and clear out the worst offenders, filing a lawsuit against Google for its failure to remove the games and against developer Daigo Game 2020, Inc for releasing a “scam” application.

Mob Entertainment says that Daigo Game 2020 company released two games — Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3 and Poppy Playtime: Chapter 4 — and used protected assets to do so. These faux versions of the game were released before the official ones and caused confusion and complaints among the playerbase. The two chapters weren’t actually games at all, according to the filing — they were advertisements disguised as games, asking players to pay between $30 and $95 for the “Guide wuggy playtime mod,” according to TorrentFreak.

A capture of the complaint filed against Daigo Game 2020, Inc.
Source: TorrentFreak Image used with permission by copyright holder

The picture on the left is the fake, while the two character models on the right are official assets. The similarities between the two are obvious. However, the lawsuit isn’t just about the misuse of assets. Mob Entertainment also claims that, since Google receives 15% or 30% of each sale, the search giant failed to remove the fake apps in response to numerous DMCA notices. The developer claims it contacted Google multiple times, through multiple methods, only for their requests to be ignored.

Recommended Videos

The suit cites, “Google forfeited the benefits of the DMCA’s safe harbor provision by failing to expeditiously remove the infringing application.” Under normal circumstances, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) safe harbor provision would limit the amount of liability Google faces, but the allegations against Google claim that its failure to respond to DMCA notices means it also responsible.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Mob Entertainment is seeking compensation of up to $150,000 per game in addition to an injunction that would prevent the situation from happening again. While it isn’t likely to mark a huge change in the way app stores operate, any action that illuminates the ongoing issue is a step in the right direction.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Pokémon’s new mobile game will bring out the card collector in you
Three phones running Pokemon TCG Pocket.

While the mainstream popularity of the Pokémon Trading Card Game has ebbed and flowed since its launch in 1998, it has always enjoyed a cult following. That's earned it a spot at the top of the genre alongside games like Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh. It's grown in popularity and complexity in the past 25 years, evolving from a simple card game that lived alongside the anime and mainline Pokémon video games to having its own obsessive fanbase, competitive scene, and world championship events.

Battling has always been at the core of the Pokémon world, but another aspect of the game has always reigned supreme: catching them all. And that's exactly what Creatures and The Pokémon Company wants to get back to with its new mobile game.

Read more
Mega-hit Flappy Bird is returning to mobile after a decade
The flappy bird flying through some pipes

FLAPPY BIRD IS BACK!

Say goodbye to bad clones. The mobile hit Flappy Bird has been missing from mobile devices since 2014, but thanks to some fans, it's now officially coming back.

Read more
Is Minecraft cross-platform?
The cover art for Minecraft.

Minecraft has long reigned as one of the most popular games available thanks to its nearly endless possibilities, regular updates, and charming vibes. If you're one of the millions of players who have invested thousands of hours into the game, or are still learning the basic tips and tricks, you've almost certainly been rewarded with limitless excitement exploring all the biomes, enchanting weapons, and messing with the best mods. But what about co-op?

Playing with friends on a shared server is one of the greatest ways to experience Minecraft, just like it is for Terraria or GTA V. But in today's gaming landscape, there is a wide variety of platforms on which people play the game, which may lead you to wonder if this is a cross-platform game. Below, we'll tell you what you need to know about cross-platform play in Minecraft.
Is Minecraft cross-platform?
The short answer is yes, Minecraft is cross-platform across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. However, there are a few limitations we'll get into below.

Read more