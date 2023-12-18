 Skip to main content
Don’t miss your chance to get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200

A Pioneer Xumo TV from Best Buy.
Best Buy

While there are many great TV deals around, it’s not often that we see a 50-inch 4K TV for under $200. However, over at Best Buy, that’s exactly what’s available with a Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV for $200 reduced from $300. A pretty sweet saving, this is an ideal TV for anyone who wants to keep costs down but still wants a 4K TV in their lives. If you’re keen to know more, read on while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV

You won’t see Pioneer on our look at the best TV brands but it’s likely to be a name you’ve heard about over the years. With this particular Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV, all the essentials are there. It has a 4K panel, of course, but there’s also Dolby Vision which provides sharper contrast and a more precise color palette. There’s Dolby Audio as well with clear and rich high-quality sound to provide a better experience while you watch.

Elsewhere, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV also has Xumo TV built-in. It’s not an operating system you’ll see from the best TVs but it’s pretty good. It offers access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many others. There are over 300 free channels to check out too with a little bit of everything such as news, TV shows, movies, and sports.

It’s easy to access with super simple setup, while a voice remote means you can find shows by saying the name of it without needing to tap in letters on your TV remote. There’s also Apple AirPlay support so you can easily cast across photos, videos, and music from your iPhone or iPad. It all ensures that the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV packs quite a lot into its low price tag.

Usually priced at $300, the Pioneer 50-inch 4K TV is currently down to $200 at Best Buy. A pretty spectacular price for a 50-inch 4K TV and a great $100 discount, if you need a cheap 4K TV, this is your chance to do so. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

