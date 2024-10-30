 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sonos Arc Ultra first impressions: much bigger bass

By
Sonos Arc Ultra shipping box.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

My evaluation Sonos Arc Ultra arrived yesterday afternoon. Normally, I’d take my time with the unboxing, the setup, documenting each step with photos, and then I’d begin the multiday process of performing a full review. But this hasn’t been a normal Sonos product launch, and I know that many of you just want to know one thing: How does it sound?

So while I’m absolutely going to write a full review of the Arc Ultra, with all of the usual details, for now, I want to provide you with my immediate thoughts after spending just a few hours with it.

First, the caveats.

Recommended Videos

I plowed through the setup as fast as I could. I plugged it into power, connected it to my Sonos system, did the usual first software update, and then plugged in my TV’s HDMI cable. I didn’t change the EQ or the height channel level. I ignored the prompts to set up voice assistants. I didn’t tune it with Sonos’ TruePlay room calibration tool, and I didn’t connect it to my Sonos Sub 3 or Era 300 surrounds.

Related

In fact, I disconnected my existing Sonos Arc from these speakers too, and reset it back to its factory settings, so I could hear the difference between these two soundbars before any tweaks had been made.

Sonos Arc Ultra in black, partially covered by protective felt.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

And what a difference it is. The Ultra produces a noticeably clearer and better-defined sound than the regular Arc. For both music and movie content, there’s an audible precision to the way mid- to high-frequency sounds are projected forward and to the sides. Dialogue is crisper and more intelligible, and that’s without enabling the Ultra’s speech enhancement mode (which has three selectable levels).

But what you’re really wondering is whether that fancy new “Sound Motion” driver — the one with the four motors, dual diaphragms, and dual amps — delivers the goods when it comes to bass. It does.

That new driver thumps.

I still haven’t run the Ultra through all of my usual Dolby Atmos test scenes, but I did stream some of my heavy rotation low-end-heavy tracks, like Billie Eilish’s bad guy, Hans Zimmer’s Warming Up My Instruments, plus two new additions to the arsenal: Shaboozey’s Bar Song and Bad Bunny’s Tití Me Preguntó.

That new driver thumps. It’s notable not just for how loud it gets compared to the Arc but also for its definition. You can really tell there’s a separate component punching out those bass notes, and not a series of full-range drivers being asked to cover everything from upper-mids to the lowest lows.

Sonos Arc Ultra: top controls close-up.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Is it like having a dedicated subwoofer? No — I don’t think this thing is ever going to rattle your windows. However, the Ultra now joins a very exclusive club: soundbars that are improved by discrete subs, but that don’t require one to deliver a really satisfying sound experience.

OK, that’s a wrap on my first impressions, but there’s much more to come. My full review will include evaluations of:

  • Stereo and spatial audio music rendering
  • The Ultra’s claimed 9.1.4 processing — can one speaker really create that many discrete channels?
  • The Sound Motion driver’s limits — how big can that bass get?
  • Speech enhancement mode
  • Controls — both physical and voice-based
  • Adding a Sub 3 and Era 300 surrounds
  • The Sonos app — is it finally fixed?

Stay tuned!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen is a contributing editor to Digital Trends' Audio/Video section, where he obsesses over the latest wireless…
Denon Home Amp adds HDMI eARC, Dolby Audio to HEOS systems
Denon Home Amp seen next to a Denon turntable.

In its competition with Sonos and Bose, Denon has a new arrow in its wireless, multiroom quiver: the Denon Home Amp. It's effectively the next-gen version of the aging HEOS Amp HS2, with two important new features that keep it relevant in a modern home: an HDMI eARC input and compatibility with multichannel Dolby Audio. Plus, there's more power on tap for connected speakers with up to 125 watts per channel. You can buy the Denon Home Amp from retailers or for $799.

Denon has been slowly migrating its HEOS line of wireless multiroom speakers and components over to its new Denon Home brand, and the Home Amp is the latest device to be transitioned. It takes the guts of the $499 HEOS Amp HS2 (which Denon continues to sell) and wraps it in a new, simple-yet-sophisticated body that will blend more seamlessly with people's existing hi-fi setups. The clean lines and squarish dimensions are very reminiscent of the Sonos Amp ($699) and Bose Music Amplifier ($699), with touch controls on the front panel for preset access, play/pause, track skipping, and volume control.

Read more
The best Sonos alternatives
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.

We have recommended Sonos wireless speakers and components for years. We still think the company makes a fantastic product. But the absolute fiasco caused by the May 7 Sonos app redesign broke almost every aspect of the Sonos experience -- and we’re still waiting for fixes that were promised weeks ago.

If you’re a Sonos owner, we share your frustration. If your investment in the company’s ecosystem is significant, your best bet is to wait and ride out this storm. Eventually things will return to normal and, hopefully, the Sonos experience will be better than before.

Read more
Spatial audio over AirPlay could be a game changer for Dolby Atmos
An iPhone playing Dolby Atmos Music from Apple Music sitting in front of a Sonos Arc soundbar.

Though it was never mentioned during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, Apple will add a very cool new feature to its AirPlay streaming technology in the fall: support for spatial audio.

As spotted by What Hi-Fi, the addition of spatial audio to AirPlay was practically a footnote, appearing at the very end of the Apple's press release detailing its tvOS 18-based home entertainment enhancements.

Read more