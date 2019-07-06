Share

The 4th of July weekend is a doubly great time to find deeply discounted prices on smart home devices and popular small kitchen appliances such as Instant Pots. Major retailers entice shoppers with Independence Day sales. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2019 starting July 15, Walmart and other large retailers are going all out with Pre-Prime Day sales.

We’ve found the best discounts on the five most popular Instant Pot multi-use cookers on Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. The two retail giants sell tremendous quantities of Instant Pots year round. Because the demand for Instant Pots remains high, the price competition can get intense, as happened during last year’s Black Friday sales event when retailers dropped Instant Pot prices frequently to attract shoppers to their sites where they’d hopefully remain and continue shopping.

In searching for today’s best Instant Pot prices on Amazon and Walmart, we found they matched each other’s price on the five best-selling models with one exception in which Amazon customers could save more with a shopping cart coupon. Instant Pot currently manufactures and sells 14 Instant Pot models, all of which are available on Amazon. Walmart currently sells only the five models below. Note that you can find additional Instant Pot models from third-party sellers on both Walmart and Amazon, but we stuck with the Instant Pots sold directly by the major online merchants.

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, looking for another multi-use pressure cooker so you can prepare two dishes at the same time, or in the market for your first Instant Pot, with the ten deals below you can save up to $21.



The Instant Pot Lux Mini is a 3-quart 6-in-1 multi-use cooker, the right size to prepare meals for two to three people. The Lux Mini combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer and also has ten built-in smart cooking programs. Walmart and Amazon both have the Lux Mini on sale for $60 this weekend. If you want a basic model that doesn’t take up much counter space, take this opportunity to buy an Instant Pot at a discounted price.

If you want the best bargain in a 3-quart Instant Pot, the Duo Mini is your sweet spot. This model has seven functions and 11 programmed modes. Use the Duo Mini as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. Normally priced at $80, Amazon and Walmart have the Duo Mini on sale $51, so you can get more functionality and programs at a lower price than the more basic Lux Mini.

There are more varieties of 6-quart Instant Pots than any other size, perhaps because the mid-sized models are right for cooking meals for four to six people. The Instant Pot Lux 60 V3 is a 6-in-1 multi-use cooker with 12 pre-programmed functions. The Lux 60 V3 takes the place of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. Because the Lux 60 V3 is the best-selling Instant Pot, pricing is extremely competitive and Walmart and Amazon each have it on sale for $59, reduced from its usual $80 selling price. This is the model most people start with, so it’s hard to go wrong at this discounted price.

Stepping up in functions and programs from the Lux 60, the Instant Pot Duo 60 is another extremely popular model. The Duo 60 serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer and has 13 built-in programs. Ordinarily $100, Walmart and Amazon both have the Duo 60 on sale for $80, although today Amazon has a coupon box you can check to save an additional $7.96, reducing the price to $72. If you want more than just the basic set of functions and programs in a 6-quart Instant Pot, moving up to the Duo 60 is an inexpensive upgrade.

Do you have a big family or often cook for a crowd? The Instant Pot Lux 80 is the brand’s 8-quart basic version of the Lux Mini and Lux 60. Ready to cook meals for six or more people, the Lux 80 works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. It also has 12 built-in programs available on its touch panel menu. Instead of the usual $100 price, Amazon and Walmart cut the Lux 80 price to $90 during this sale. If you want a crowd-sized Instant Pot multi-use cooker at a sale price, take advantage of this discount.

