Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon and Walmart go head-to-head on Instant Pot prices for 4th of July weekend

Bruce Brown
By

The 4th of July weekend is a doubly great time to find deeply discounted prices on smart home devices and popular small kitchen appliances such as Instant Pots. Major retailers entice shoppers with Independence Day sales. Also, with Amazon Prime Day 2019 starting July 15, Walmart and other large retailers are going all out with Pre-Prime Day sales.

We’ve found the best discounts on the five most popular Instant Pot multi-use cookers on Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. The two retail giants sell tremendous quantities of Instant Pots year round. Because the demand for Instant Pots remains high, the price competition can get intense, as happened during last year’s Black Friday sales event when retailers dropped Instant Pot prices frequently to attract shoppers to their sites where they’d hopefully remain and continue shopping.

In searching for today’s best Instant Pot prices on Amazon and Walmart, we found they matched each other’s price on the five best-selling models with one exception in which Amazon customers could save more with a shopping cart coupon. Instant Pot currently manufactures and sells 14 Instant Pot models, all of which are available on Amazon. Walmart currently sells only the five models below. Note that you can find additional Instant Pot models from third-party sellers on both Walmart and Amazon, but we stuck with the Instant Pots sold directly by the major online merchants.

Whether you’re shopping for gifts, looking for another multi-use pressure cooker so you can prepare two dishes at the same time, or in the market for your first Instant Pot, with the ten deals below you can save up to $21.

Instant Pot Lux MiniWalmart: $60 Amazon: $60

amazon and walmart go head to on instant pot prices for 4th of july weekend lux mini 1
The Instant Pot Lux Mini is a 3-quart 6-in-1 multi-use cooker, the right size to prepare meals for two to three people. The Lux Mini combines the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer and also has ten built-in smart cooking programs. Walmart and Amazon both have the Lux Mini on sale for $60 this weekend. If you want a basic model that doesn’t take up much counter space, take this opportunity to buy an Instant Pot at a discounted price.

Buy from Amazon

Buy from Walmart

Instant Pot Duo MiniAmazon: $51 Walmart: $51

amazon and walmart go head to on instant pot prices for 4th of july weekend duo mini 1
If you want the best bargain in a 3-quart Instant Pot, the Duo Mini is your sweet spot. This model has seven functions and 11 programmed modes. Use the Duo Mini as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. Normally priced at $80, Amazon and Walmart have the Duo Mini on sale $51, so you can get more functionality and programs at a lower price than the more basic Lux Mini. 

Buy from Walmart

Buy from Amazon

Instant Pot Lux 60 V3Walmart: $59 Amazon: $59

amazon and walmart go head to on instant pot prices for 4th of july weekend lux 60 v3 1
There are more varieties of 6-quart Instant Pots than any other size, perhaps because the mid-sized models are right for cooking meals for four to six people. The Instant Pot Lux 60 V3 is a 6-in-1 multi-use cooker with 12 pre-programmed functions. The Lux 60 V3 takes the place of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. Because the Lux 60 V3 is the best-selling Instant Pot, pricing is extremely competitive and Walmart and Amazon each have it on sale for $59, reduced from its usual $80 selling price. This is the model most people start with, so it’s hard to go wrong at this discounted price.

Buy from Amazon

Buy from Walmart

Instant Pot Duo 60Amazon: $72 with coupon Walmart: $80

amazon and walmart go head to on instant pot prices for 4th of july weekend duo 60 2 1
Stepping up in functions and programs from the Lux 60, the Instant Pot Duo 60 is another extremely popular model. The Duo 60 serves as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer and has 13 built-in programs. Ordinarily $100, Walmart and Amazon both have the Duo 60 on sale for $80, although today Amazon has a coupon box you can check to save an additional $7.96, reducing the price to $72. If you want more than just the basic set of functions and programs in a 6-quart Instant Pot, moving up to the Duo 60 is an inexpensive upgrade.

Buy from Walmart

Buy from Amazon

Instant Pot Lux 80Walmart: $99 Amazon: $99

amazon and walmart go head to on instant pot prices for 4th of july weekend lux 80 1
Do you have a big family or often cook for a crowd? The Instant Pot Lux 80 is the brand’s 8-quart basic version of the Lux Mini and Lux 60. Ready to cook meals for six or more people, the Lux 80 works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. It also has 12 built-in programs available on its touch panel menu. Instead of the usual $100 price, Amazon and Walmart cut the Lux 80 price to $90 during this sale. If you want a crowd-sized Instant Pot multi-use cooker at a sale price, take advantage of this discount.

Buy from Amazon

Buy from Walmart

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Early deals, news, and predictions for July 15 and 16
top tech stories smart cities
News

Cities across America are switching to smart tech to improve residents’ lives

Syracuse and dozens of other cities plan to make traditional street lighting a thing of the past. Initiatives have begun to install "smart" streetlights throughout cities to improve the lives of residents.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
best washer dryer combo deco dc 4400 2
Smart Home

Wash and dry your clothes all-in-one with the best washer dryer combos

If you live in a small space, or if you're tired of going to the laundromat, a washer dryer combo can be a good solution. This guide includes the best washer dryer combos you can buy in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Smart Home

Best Amazon and Walmart July 4th deals on Alexa and Google smart speakers

Amazon and Walmart are gearing up for Prime Day 2019 with early deals on smart home devices. The retail giants are going head-to-head this 4th of July on smart speaker prices, the devices you need to talk with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
delonghi nespresso essenza mini epresso machine amazon 4th of july deal
Deals

De’Longhi Nespresso machine gets 30% price cut from Amazon for 4th of July

This 4th of July Amazon is offering a 30% price cut on the De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza mini espresso machine. Get the ultimate coffee fix at $45 off its original price of $149.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Smart Home

Need a hot cup of coffee right now? These are the best Keurig machines

Keurig machines simplify the process of making that important morning cup of coffee, but picking the right model for you can be difficult. Here's a detailed breakdown of the best machines in Keurig's current lineup.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon discounts third party seller items
Smart Home

Amazon can be held liable for third-party sales, court rules

A court ruling in Pennsylvania this week has the potential to expose Amazon to numerous lawsuits related to defective or counterfeit products sold by third-party sellers on its site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Product Review

Say “Hi” to a better bedside buddy

Cute, compact and capable, the $90 Amazon Echo Show 5 is so much more than a smart alarm clock.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Smart Home

The tiny house movement has gone global and these are the best in the world.

Who wants to live in a big, fancy home? No one, that's who! With populations growing and available space dwindling, living spaces are shrinking. We count down the best tiny houses, from beach bungalows to sustainable cottages on wheels.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Smart Home

Hate cutting onions? The best food processors can slice and dice for you

Whether you're an amateur chef just getting started or an experienced cook trying to speed up the cooking process, there are many top-notch food processors on the market. We've rounded up the best.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Erika Rawes
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 5 is a compact, affordable smart display (not an alarm clock)

Amazon just introduced the Echo Show 5, a smart speker with a built-in 5.5-inch display. It's positioned to be the hub of your smart home. It retails for $90 and will start shipping next month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
cyber monday mattress deals 2018 layla sleep
Deals

Best 4th of July mattress sales: Casper, Leesa, and Tempur-Pedic deals

Every year, retailers slash prices on mattresses for 4th of July weekend. With big discounts on Casper, Leesa, Tempur-Pedic, and Sealy mattresses, this is one of the best times of the year to pick up a new bed for less.
Posted By Amanda DePerro
best 4th of july sales 2019
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot deals

Whether you're looking for last-minute July 4 deals on mattresses, appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, or laptops, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it. Here are the 4th of July sales of 2019 that are still going strong.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll