The best massage gun Black Friday deals on Theragun and more

Black Friday deals have officially started hitting the internet, with the world’s largest retailers offering savings on all sorts of cool tech. Massage guns are among the early Black Friday deals we’re seeing, and they make a great gift idea for both yourself or the fitness enthusiast in the family. Theragun is one of the most recognizable brand names when it comes to massage guns, and while we’re seeing plenty of Theragun Black Friday deals, there’s also a lot of massage guns by other brands seeing price drops right now.

Best Theragun Massage Gun Black Friday Deals

A man kneeling and using a Theragun Elite handheld percussive massage device on his calf.
Therabody

Therabody has been making Theragun massage guns for awhile now, and they’ve quickly become one of the most popular brands on the market. The Theragun model lineup is recognized as being high quality and durable, providing a high quality, relaxing massage. Theragun models are also typically more expensive than other massage guns, which is why you’ll sometimes find a model or two among the best luxury fitness tech. And while they may still run a little pricey compared to the competition, Theragun prices are seeing significant price drops with these Black Friday deals.

  • Therabody Theragun Relief massage gun —
  • Therabody Theragun Mini massage gun —
  • Therabody Theragun Prime massage gun —
  • Therabody Theragun Elite massage gun —
  • Therabody Theragun Pro (4th Gen) massage gun —
  • Therabody Theragun Pro (5th Gen) massage gun —

Other Massage Gun Black Friday Deals We Love

Using the Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun.
Hyperice

There are a lot more affordable options out there than the Theragun lineup when it comes to massage guns, however, and scouring the Black Friday massage gun deals will likely turn up something worth pouncing on. You’re certain to find a massage gun discounted to prices as low as $19, and there are a ton of models worth digging through. A massage gun can make one of the best fitness workout accessories for your smartphone, so consider these massage gun deals if you’re looking for a triple play of some big time savings, some help relaxing after a workout or at the end of the day, and some cool new tech around the house.

  • Apherma 30-speed massage gun —
  • Taefoqun massage gun with carry case —
  • Renpho mini massage gun —
  • Renpho deep tissues mini massage gun —
  • LifePro mini massage gun —
  • Hyperice Hypervolt 2 massage gun —

