 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Bowflex treadmill has a rare $300 discount

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill on a white background.
Bowflex

Here’s a rare deal that fitness enthusiasts wouldn’t want to miss — the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, which originally costs $1,600, is currently down to $1,299 following a $301 discount from Best Buy. If you’ve been looking for treadmill deals, your search probably stops here because this offer provides amazing value, but you need to act fast. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of this bargain, so you should add the exercise machine to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill

The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill features a running belt that’s 20 inches in width and 60 inches in length for ample running space during your workouts, while the brand’s ComfortTech cushioning system enables softer landing to prevent injuries. The treadmill offers a motorized incline that can go as high as 15% for when you want to simulate uphill running, and it will also let you monitor your heart rate. There’s also the DualTrack LCD display that comes with 26 built-in workout programs, while also recording and showing your milestones, achievements, and personal bests for extra motivation in case you need it.

Bowflex is known for making smart treadmills, and the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill is no exception as every purchase comes with a two-month free trial of the JRNY mobile-only membership. With an active subscription, you’ll be able to access more than 200 virtual courses from around the world on your smartphone or tablet. Other benefits of JRNY membership include adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching, all of which will help you achieve your ideal fitness level.

Related

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’re already well into it, the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill will quickly prove to be a worthwhile investment. That’s especially true with Best Buy’s $301 discount that pulls its price down to $1,299 from $1,600 originally. This offer isn’t going to last forever though — in fact, it may end sooner than you expect — so if you want to enjoy significant savings when purchasing the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, you shouldn’t hesitate to push through with the transaction. Buy it now as tomorrow may already be too late.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock is $70 off for a limited time
The Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt keypad being used by someone.

For the best smart door lock deals today, you need to check out Best Buy. For today only, it has the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt for $170 reduced from $240. A saving of $70 is pretty huge for this kind of device so if you're looking to make your home safer, you need this deal. We're here to go in a little more detail about why it's so worthwhile.

Why you should buy the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt
A smart lock is a great way to make your home more secure but also more convenient for the right people to access. Thanks to the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt, you can access your property without needing a key. There are multiple secure ways of gaining access such as via the keypad, voice assistant, auto-unlock, or with the Yale Access app on your smartphone or Apple Watch.

Read more
Jackery’s Solar Generator 1000 Plus and 300 Plus: next-gen versatile energy
Jackery 300 Plus Solar Generator used out in the wilderness lifestyle image.

This content was produced in partnership with Jackery.
As a pioneer and major contributor to innovation in the solar generator market, Jackery is gearing up to launch its newest flagship systems, the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Plus and the Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus, which will both make appearances at IFA 2023 in Berlin. These are the "most versatile solar generators ever created," and align perfectly with Jackery's mission to bring green energy to all.

First up is the Solar Generator 1000 Plus, which is positioned in a new category beyond its initial class, thanks to strong working performance. It comes with a large capacity of 1,264 watt-hours and has a high power output of 2,000 watts. It's a powerful and sustainable next-generation generator with ultra-fast charging.

Read more
Google Nest Thermostat price slashed under $100
Woman using Nest Thermostat.

For those who have been waiting for Nest thermostat deals to get the temperature-setting smart home device with a discount, now's the time to pull the trigger as Walmart has reduced the price of the Google Nest Thermostat to below $100. From its original price of $130, it's down to a very affordable $93, for savings of $37. There's a catch though -- this price cut only applies to the Snow color option. If that's fine, then don't hesitate to push through with the purchase right now because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Thermostat
The Google Nest Thermostat is in our roundup of the best smart thermostats as our top budget option, because you'll be enjoying a host of smart functions at an affordable cost. Once it's up and running, you and your family members will be able to control your home's temperature from anywhere through the Google Home app on your smartphone, though you can also simply swipe on the device's touch bar. There's also the option to use voice commands for any changes through Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa on smart speakers and smart displays. The Google Nest Thermostat can turn itself down when it detects that you've left the house to save on energy costs, and you can also create schedules of your own.

Read more