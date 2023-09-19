This Bowflex treadmill has a rare $300 discount

Here’s a rare deal that fitness enthusiasts wouldn’t want to miss — the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, which originally costs $1,600, is currently down to $1,299 following a $301 discount from Best Buy. If you’ve been looking for treadmill deals, your search probably stops here because this offer provides amazing value, but you need to act fast. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of this bargain, so you should add the exercise machine to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill

The Bowflex BXT8J treadmill features a running belt that’s 20 inches in width and 60 inches in length for ample running space during your workouts, while the brand’s ComfortTech cushioning system enables softer landing to prevent injuries. The treadmill offers a motorized incline that can go as high as 15% for when you want to simulate uphill running, and it will also let you monitor your heart rate. There’s also the DualTrack LCD display that comes with 26 built-in workout programs, while also recording and showing your milestones, achievements, and personal bests for extra motivation in case you need it.

Bowflex is known for making smart treadmills, and the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill is no exception as every purchase comes with a two-month free trial of the JRNY mobile-only membership. With an active subscription, you’ll be able to access more than 200 virtual courses from around the world on your smartphone or tablet. Other benefits of JRNY membership include adaptive workouts, on-demand classes, and real-time coaching, all of which will help you achieve your ideal fitness level.

Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’re already well into it, the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill will quickly prove to be a worthwhile investment. That’s especially true with Best Buy’s $301 discount that pulls its price down to $1,299 from $1,600 originally. This offer isn’t going to last forever though — in fact, it may end sooner than you expect — so if you want to enjoy significant savings when purchasing the Bowflex BXT8J treadmill, you shouldn’t hesitate to push through with the transaction. Buy it now as tomorrow may already be too late.

