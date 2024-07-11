 Skip to main content
Grab a refurbished Dyson Airwrap and save $160

A close up of someone holding the Dyson Airwrap
Dyson

Styling your hair is one of the most important parts of the day. After all, no one wants to show up at work looking like they just crawled out of bed. Of course, taking care of cow licks and other follicle maladies is made all the more easy with proper styling equipment, which brings us to today’s special.

Right now at Walmart you can take home a refurbished Dyson Airwrap for $340. Normally priced at $500, that’s a $160 discount. When it comes to award-winning tech, Dyson is often at the forefront of innovation, and Dyson deals are the kinds of deals you don’t want to miss. 

Why you should buy the refurbished Dyson Airwrap

The Airwrap takes a novel approach when it comes to styling your locks. The handheld device uses the Coanda air styling method to grab hold of your hair in a gentle and efficient manner. Acting like a magnet, the Coana effect pulls hair toward the barrel, creating a natural curl shape in the process. Say goodbye to frustrating mornings with the roller brush and hair dryer! 

Under the hood, the Airwrap is powered by Dyson’s digital motor. And thanks to powerful temperature sensors, the Airwrap is constantly monitoring air temp to make sure the appliance doesn’t get too hot. The Airwrap comes with numerous attachments too. Whether your head of hair is curly, straight, thick, or thin, this Dyson device has got you covered. And switching out accessories is as simple as pulling the single quick-release switch to perform the swap.

You’ll also get a handy storage case to go with your Airwrap and the many different brush heads you’ll have to choose from. Oh, and don’t let the “refurb” label deter you, as Walmart puts all its tech through a rigorous multi-point inspection to ensure it’s working properly and that all necessary accessories are provided. We’re not sure how long this offer will be on the table, so act fast before it’s too late! Save $160 on the Dyson Airwrap when you purchase this refurbished unit from Walmart. 

You should also check out some of the other Walmart deals we found this week. And if you’re thinking you’d rather stick with manual brushes, we suggest looking at some of the hair dryer deals we found.

