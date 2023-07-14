Fitness enthusiasts should love this deal taking place at Woot!, which offers a major discount on a smart fitness training mirror. The Echelon Reflect 40-inch smart fitness mirror is marked down to just $240. This is a massive discount of almost $760, as it’s regularly priced at $999. Woot! is an Amazon company, so free shipping is included with a purchase for Amazon Prime members, which is a nice throw-in for a piece of tech this size.

Why you should get the Echelon Reflect 40-inch smart workout mirror

A smart fitness mirror is something everyone who likes to get a workout in around the house should consider. They’re good for tracking your progress as well as for daily motivation, so they make sense for newcomers to a fitness regiment as well. The Echelon Reflect smart fitness mirror doesn’t quite make the list of best exercise tech, but it’s a very capable addition to your workout, and it’s hard to beat at its current price. It has many of the features you could hope for in a smart fitness mirror, including live and on-demand classes, motivating instructors, and connectivity with Bluetooth devices.

The classes you’re able to access with the Echelon Reflect smart workout mirror include yoga, pilates, kickboxing, core, and HIIT. The major benefit of a piece of tech like this is being able to access these things right from within your home. The 40-inch size contributes to this as well, helping you create a real at-home experience on a full-size display, as opposed to keeping up with workout classes on something like a laptop or even your phone. You can sync the mirror with any smart device to access on-demand class and daily live workouts led by professional instructors, and all it takes to set up is the Echelon Fit app. Despite its 40-inch vertical expanse, the Echelon Reflect smart workout mirror takes up little space, and easily installs flush against a wall.

The Echelon Reflect 40-inch smart workout mirror regularly costs $999, but right now it's just $240 at Woot!. That's a savings of $759, and free shipping is included with a purchase for Amazon Prime members.

