This popular, top-rated smart scale is just $21 at Amazon

If you’re starting to take your fitness goals more seriously, you might want to start tracking your weight with a smart scale. If you just don’t have a scale and need one, this could be your best option. Right now the Etekcity Smart Scale is only $21 as part of Prime Day deals. That’s down 30% from its usual price of $30. This is officially labeled a Prime Day deal, so it will likely end at midnight on July 12. If you need a scale, grab this one before then. If you don’t even know why you’d need a smart scale, read on.

Why you should buy the Etekcity Smart Scale

There are two reasons you should buy one of the best smart scales. The first is that it measures a lot more than weight. This Etekcity has the ability to measure 13 different biometrics, including BMI and body fat percentage. It does this with sensors built into the scale. All you have to do is stand on it barefoot. It also has settings for weighing babies and pets, so you can track your toddler’s growth spurts and Fido’s diet progress.

The second reason you should buy a smart scale is for the “smart” features. This scale can connect to your phone and your smartwatch, and integrate into apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit. This way you integrate all of your health goals into one app. From there the accompanying Etekcity app can help tailor your fitness goals. You can use it to track your weight over time and get specialized meal suggestions based on goals you set yourself. It will even suggest a workout plan to help you reach your goals. If you want to share your goals and your progress, you can post new milestones on the social side of the app.

This Etekcity smart scale is down to $21 from its usual $30 as part of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. If you want to integrate a smart scale into your suite of fitness products, now is a good time. Check out this deal before it ends Wednesday night.

