 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This popular, top-rated smart scale is just $21 at Amazon

Noah McGraw
By
An Etekcity smart scale with a smartwatch and phone.

If you’re starting to take your fitness goals more seriously, you might want to start tracking your weight with a smart scale. If you just don’t have a scale and need one, this could be your best option. Right now the Etekcity Smart Scale is only $21 as part of Prime Day deals. That’s down 30% from its usual price of $30. This is officially labeled a Prime Day deal, so it will likely end at midnight on July 12. If you need a scale, grab this one before then. If you don’t even know why you’d need a smart scale, read on.

Why you should buy the Etekcity Smart Scale

There are two reasons you should buy one of the best smart scales. The first is that it measures a lot more than weight. This Etekcity has the ability to measure 13 different biometrics, including BMI and body fat percentage. It does this with sensors built into the scale. All you have to do is stand on it barefoot. It also has settings for weighing babies and pets, so you can track your toddler’s growth spurts and Fido’s diet progress.

The second reason you should buy a smart scale is for the “smart” features. This scale can connect to your phone and your smartwatch, and integrate into apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health and Google Fit. This way you integrate all of your health goals into one app. From there the accompanying Etekcity app can help tailor your fitness goals. You can use it to track your weight over time and get specialized meal suggestions based on goals you set yourself. It will even suggest a workout plan to help you reach your goals. If you want to share your goals and your progress, you can post new milestones on the social side of the app.

Related

This Etekcity smart scale is down to $21 from its usual $30 as part of Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale. If you want to integrate a smart scale into your suite of fitness products, now is a good time. Check out this deal before it ends Wednesday night.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Ninja air fryers and kitchen appliances discounted for Prime Day
A woman places a plate of french fries on a kitchen table next to a plate of chicken wings and a Ninja Foodi air fryer.

Prime Day is always a good time to land a discount, and this Prime Day you can land several for your kitchen. Best Buy has a huge sale on Ninja air fryers and kitchen appliances for Prime Day, and there’s no shortage of things to choose from. There’s nearly 40 pieces of Ninja smart kitchen tech to choose from, and Best Buy is including free shipping with each Ninja air fryer or kitchen appliance, and in-store pickup is even available for many of the discounted items.

Why you should shop the Prime Day Ninja sale at Best Buy
Whether one of the best air fryers or the best smart kitchen appliances, there’s always good reason to make room for something new in the kitchen. Best Buy’s Prime Day Ninja sale has a lot of enticing options, including the Ninja Foodi digital air fry oven, which we find to be one of the best air fryers, and which you can currently

Read more
This Keurig Coffee Maker can be yours for $50, because Prime Day
A woman sitting next to a Keurig K-Express coffee maker.

Prime Day deals are often a great time to buy sweet new kitchen appliances. This year is no different with the chance to buy the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker for only $50 saving you $30 off the usual price of $80. It was this price last summer but this is the lowest it's been all year with it only usually dropping to around $60 in 2023. One of the best Prime Day coffee machine deals today, you won't want to miss out on it. Here's why it's so great.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
One of the best coffee makers in this price range, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker has all the essentials. It has a 42-ounce removable reservoir to cater to all your needs. A choice of three cup sizes is possible including eight ounces, 10, and 12 ounces. There's also room for a 7.4-inch travel mug if you're brewing a cup of coffee ready to take on your commute. The latter is ideal if you're short on time and want to save on having to buy coffee on the move.

Read more
This Vitamix is back to its lowest price of the year for Prime Day
Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

Prime Day deals offer some of the best opportunities of the year to upgrade your home appliances. We're seeing some fantastic price cuts on quality products. If you've been using a mediocre blender, for instance, you can use Prime Day to upgrade to something that a professional chef would use in an industrial kitchen. We're not kidding around here. The Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender is currently on sale for $300. That may seem steep for a blender, but it's usually $550. This price matches the previous lowest price for this blender, so now is truly the best time to buy it.

Why you should buy the Vitamix 5200 during Prime Day
The best blenders are fairly simple devices. There are only two features that matter: how well it blends and the variety of settings. To get one thing out of the way, Vitamix blenders are high quality. This Vitamix has a cool-running motor that was built in the U.S. and designed to last for years. It works with both hot and cold food, so you can blend ice into smoothies just as easily as you can blend roasted vegetables into soup. It can also handle sticky dough for cookies and bread. When you're done blending, the clean-up is super easy. Just blend some warm, soapy water in the Vitamix, then rinse it out.

Read more