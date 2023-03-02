 Skip to main content
How to connect Matter devices to Amazon Alexa

Jon Bitner
By

Amazon Alexa supports a wide range of products, from video doorbells and robot vacuums to security cameras and smart thermostats. Most of the smart home gear you purchase will come with built-in support for the Alexa ecosystem. But many Amazon Echo devices now support Matter – letting you sync other Matter-enabled devices even if they don’t natively support Alexa.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Alexa device (with Matter support)

  • Alexa app

  • Smart home device (with Matter support)

Connecting Matter devices to Alexa is a straightforward process, although there are a few differences compared to connecting traditional devices with Alexa support. Here’s a closer look at how to connect Matter devices to Alexa.

Amazon Echo Studio Alexa Smart Speaker on a table.
Amazon

How to connect Matter devices to Alexa

The first step in connecting Matter devices to Alexa is ensuring your Alexa app is running the latest firmware. Check to make sure you don’t have any updates pending – otherwise, Matter support may not yet be enabled. You’ll also want to verify that your Amazon device supports Matter (which includes a long list of Echo products).

With those two steps out of the way, here’s how to connect Matter products to Alexa.

Step 1: Open the Alexa app and select the Devices menu.

Step 2: Select the + icon, then select Add a Device.

Step 3: Select Other, then select Matter.

Step 4: The app will ask you to confirm your selection. Press Yes.

Step 5: You’ll now be able to scan the QR code that came with your Matter product. Alternatively, you can enter your product’s Matter code.

Step 6: After scanning the QR code, your Matter device should now be synced with Alexa. The exact functionality offered by Alexa will vary by product, but you’ll at least be able to see the device listed on your network alongside all your other smart home gadgets.

What Matter devices work with Alexa?

Matter support is expected to grow rapidly throughout 2023, but Alexa already supports several groups of products. This includes Wi-Fi light bulbs, plugs, and switches. Also, note that Amazon’s Frustration-Free Setup process is available for several devices – making it even easier to get your smart home up and running. For more details on how Amazon plans to expand Matter support in the months ahead, be sure to check out its official website.

