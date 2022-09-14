If you’ve ever wondered if you need a smart coffee maker, Keurig’s new K-Café SMART brewer and upgraded mobile app may be the answer. The brewer uses the company’s BrewID technology and the updated Keurig app to make more than 70 coffee beverages. Of course, you’ll still need the K-cup pod, but this model opens up new possibilities.

The K-Café can brew coffee in six sizes (2- and 4-ounce coffee shots and 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups) in five strengths. Cappuccino drinkers will appreciate the built-in milk frother that features three speeds. There’s also a brew-over-ice setting for those who crave that iced coffee in the middle of the day. The Keurig measures 12.7 by 11 by 12.1 inches, so the machine will fit nicely on a counter. The 60-ounce water reservoir should (depending on your household) get you through a couple of mornings of coffee before needing to refill it.

Want more than basic coffee drinks? You’ll need the Keurig mobile app

The brewer is filled with tech like the company’s MultiStream Technology, but you’ll need the app if you want to make the most of that K-Cup. The company states there are over 70 recipes in the app,with some that are exclusive to K-Café users. You can make most drinks in about three minutes. If you really want to get fancy, try the Barista Mode, which helps viewers how to make fancy coffees at home regardless of your expertise level. The app even has a recommendation engine to help users find even more ways to drink coffee.

You can also use the app to make coffee while still in bed (or anywhere) if there’s a pod in the brewer and water in the reservoir. It’s a nice feature and what smart coffee machines should be able to do. Of course, you can also use the app to keep you in pods. If you order through the SMART Delivery program, you’ll get a 25% discount on every order.

The K-Café SMART costs $250 and is currently only available at Keurig. It should be hitting stores later this year.

Wait! Keurig also announced the K-Supreme SMART

If you don’t want all of the smarts of the K-Café SMART and don’t care so much about coffee shots and the milk frother, consider the K-Supreme SMART. The company also recently announced this model that costs less ($200), but still works with the Keurig mobile app, so you’ll still have access to all those coffee recipes and the company’s SMART Delivery program. It’s a smidge smaller with a width of 7.87-inches instead of 11. The K-Supreme can make single-serve coffees in 4-, 6-, 8, 10-, and 12-ounce servings.

