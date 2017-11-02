Protect your home with the solar-powered Lynx Solar from Tend

“Traditional home monitoring systems depend on utilities to function, so hazardous weather or other events that cause power and internet outages make it virtually impossible to monitor your loved ones and property, to ensure they’re safe. And, other battery-backup systems require you to change the batteries periodically,” Herman Yau, Tend co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “The Lynx Solar is the first of its kind to eliminate those obstacles, using the power of the sun to keep you and your family protected, rain or shine. You simply set it up once and never have to change the battery again.”

Thanks to Lynx Solar’s intelligent facial-recognition technology, you’ll be able to upload photos of friends and family and receive notifications when a familiar face crosses your threshold. On the other hand, should a stranger appear in the frame, Lynx Solar can alert you to a potential disruption. As for the built-in motion detector, this feature will both trigger automatic recording and send notifications to the companion Tend app.

The Lynx Solar is said to take just minutes to set up and install, and pairs with existing Wi-Fi networks for 24-hour monitoring, including infrared nighttime visibility (so you don’t have to be afraid of the dark). The smart solar camera is now available to pre-order for $200 at Tend’s website.