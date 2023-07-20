 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This treadmill with interactive personal training is $200 off at Best Buy

Jennifer Allen
By
Man running on a ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill.

If you’re looking to get fitter from home, Best Buy has one of the better treadmill deals at the moment. Today, you can buy the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill for $700, saving you $200 off the regular price of $900. A great deal for a treadmill that also offers some smart functionality, it’s one not to be missed for those with a fitness plan in mind. If you’re keen to learn more, we’re here to explain. Alternatively, you can tap the buy button below to go straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill

This particular model may not make the cut in our look at the best treadmills, but there are still lots of reasons to consider the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill. It has 0 to 10 MPH Digital QuickSpeed controls with 0 to 10% incline controls also an option. Best of all, it pairs up with the 30-day iFIT membership that’s included when you buy it. Through the membership, iFIT trainers can automatically adjust your incline and speed to meet their suggestions and ensure you enjoy an optimal running session. It’s one of the features you see within the best smart treadmills but it’s done in a more affordable manner here. Alternatively, you can always adjust speed and incline yourself to suit your aims.

At all times, you can check out a 5-inch display to track all the most important stats with personalized and more advanced metrics available through the iFIT app. An integrated device shelf means it’s simple to leave your phone or tablet so you can always stay engaged while you work out.

Related

Add on a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and it’s also possible to use ActivePulse technology to adjust the speed and incline according to your pulse, so you’re always kept in your target heart rate zone. However you intend to work out, a self-cooling motor keeps things running cool while your feet and joints benefit from ProShox cushioning so you have a more comfortable run. Dual two-inch speakers are also built-in while there’s a multi-speed workout fan built into the console to keep you cool. Once you wrap up your session, the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill folds away so it won’t take up too much room.

The ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill is usually priced at $900. Right now, you can buy it for $700 from Best Buy. A chunky discount of $200 makes this a great time to buy for anyone keen to improve their steps or runs on a daily basis without leaving the home. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Amazon shoppers love this Bissell Carpet Cleaner, and it’s $38 off
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner being used in a car.

One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking to keep their home cleaner is on the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. At Amazon, it's usually priced at $124 but it's currently down to $86 as part of the Prime Day smart home deals going on right now. Previously, the carpet cleaner has dipped a little lower than its regular price but not by much so this is a great deal. If you're keen to know more, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Owning one of the best vacuums isn't all you need to keep your home clean, especially if you have light or white carpets. In the case of the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, it's designed to handle and remove tough pet stains with a strong spray and suction action. Thanks to its large tank capacity of 48 ounces, you can clean a lot more between refills without any hassle. That saves you from having to stop and start too often with your cleaning plans.

Read more
Great for large rooms, this Shark Air Purifier is 45% off for Prime Day
A black Shark air purifier in a bedroom with a mother and her baby.

There are some great Prime Day deals on right now for those keen to keep the air they're breathing purified. Over at Amazon, you can currently buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier for $250 so you're saving a hefty $200 off the regular price. It may have dropped to $300 in December 2022, but throughout 2023, it's only ever got as low as $330 so this is a good time to buy. If you've been waiting a little while to snag one of the better Prime Day smart home deals, this is it. It's sure to enrich your life, especially if you often suffer from allergies or have furry friends at home. The highlight of the Prime Day air purifier deals, let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Likely to be one of the best air purifiers around, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier can clean up to 1,000 square feet of room based on one air change per hour. That makes it perfect for large rooms like your living room, dining room, basement or other large area. If you're wondering if air purifiers work, this is going to prove it to you.

Read more
We’ve found all the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals (from $97)
A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.

The time has come, again, for Prime Day deals and there are lots to choose from. But if you're like us, you're watching for the more practical items that will help you around the house, like cleaning products, smart vacuums, and beyond. As it would happen, there are quite a few deals that are already available and across several retailers, too, not just Amazon. We've picked out a few of our favorites for you, so let's not waste any time and get right into it.
Our Favorite Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Deal

You may be a bit surprised to see the Wyze Cordless Vacuum as our favorite pick, especially if you're more familiar with it being the company that makes the Wyze Video Doorbell, another budget-oriented product. That shouldn't put you off, though, since the Wyze vacuum has a couple of nice features that you wouldn't otherwise expect on a budget model. For example, air filtration is something that only tends to exist with higher-end models, so seeing it on the Wyze is both impressive and good for your air quality as you vacuum.

Read more