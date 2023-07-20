If you’re looking to get fitter from home, Best Buy has one of the better treadmill deals at the moment. Today, you can buy the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill for $700, saving you $200 off the regular price of $900. A great deal for a treadmill that also offers some smart functionality, it’s one not to be missed for those with a fitness plan in mind. If you’re keen to learn more, we’re here to explain. Alternatively, you can tap the buy button below to go straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill

This particular model may not make the cut in our look at the best treadmills, but there are still lots of reasons to consider the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill. It has 0 to 10 MPH Digital QuickSpeed controls with 0 to 10% incline controls also an option. Best of all, it pairs up with the 30-day iFIT membership that’s included when you buy it. Through the membership, iFIT trainers can automatically adjust your incline and speed to meet their suggestions and ensure you enjoy an optimal running session. It’s one of the features you see within the best smart treadmills but it’s done in a more affordable manner here. Alternatively, you can always adjust speed and incline yourself to suit your aims.

At all times, you can check out a 5-inch display to track all the most important stats with personalized and more advanced metrics available through the iFIT app. An integrated device shelf means it’s simple to leave your phone or tablet so you can always stay engaged while you work out.

Add on a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and it’s also possible to use ActivePulse technology to adjust the speed and incline according to your pulse, so you’re always kept in your target heart rate zone. However you intend to work out, a self-cooling motor keeps things running cool while your feet and joints benefit from ProShox cushioning so you have a more comfortable run. Dual two-inch speakers are also built-in while there’s a multi-speed workout fan built into the console to keep you cool. Once you wrap up your session, the ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill folds away so it won’t take up too much room.

The ProForm Sport 5.5 Treadmill is usually priced at $900. Right now, you can buy it for $700 from Best Buy. A chunky discount of $200 makes this a great time to buy for anyone keen to improve their steps or runs on a daily basis without leaving the home. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

