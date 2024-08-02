Upgrading to a smart lock? Don’t miss this Best Buy sale

One of the best peace-of-mind smart home devices is a smart door lock. These DIY devices can be installed in just minutes and offer some incredible surveillance features for you and yours. They’re also made by numerous companies, which can make choosing the right model a bit of a hassle. Fortunately, Best Buy deals tend to draw upon the best gear out there, and we found this exciting offer today!

For a limited time, you can purchase the Yale Assure Lock 2 from Best Buy for $240. At full price, this smart lock usually costs $280. As one of the signature brands in the smart lock space, Yale has been producing exceptional hardware for a long time.

Why you should buy the Yale Assure Lock 2

Not only do smart locks offer additional security for your home, but they also give you several options for locking and unlocking your door. In the case of the Yale Assure Lock 2, you’ll be able to lock and unlock by scanning your fingerprint or by entering a numeric code. You can even use your phone or Apple Watch for locking and unlocking purposes. And thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, if you’re driving to work and realize you forgot to lock up, you can use the Yale Access App to lock your door remotely.

Speaking of which: the Yale Access App is a fantastic command center for your smart lock. Not only will it allow you to lock and unlock, but you’ll also be able to share virtual keys with friends, family, and neighbors. The Assure Lock 2 logs all smart lock usage in the Yale Access App’s Activity Feed. You can even add the Assure Lock 2 to your existing Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri-powered smart ecosystem.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 is meant to replace your entire door lock, including the deadbolt, but you’ll have everything you need for getting it mounted and activated right out of the box.

We see plenty of smart lock deals, but this is a promo we had to write home about. Save $40 when you purchase the Yale Assure Lock 2 at Best Buy today! And before you sign off for the day, why not take a look at some of the best Ring deals we dug up? After all, there’s no better front door pairing than a smart camera and a smart lock!