A new OnePlus phone just leaked with a ridiculous battery spec

A new phone from OnePlus is on the horizon, and it should attract lots of attention thanks to its purported battery capacity. The OnePlus Ace 5V is expected to join the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro in the Chinese market. It may also be launched internationally as the OnePlus Nord 5, according to GSMArena.

The OnePlus Ace 5V is anticipated to feature a substantial 7,000mAh battery capacity. In comparison, the forthcoming OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will likely have battery capacities of 6,000mAh. By contrast, two of the bestselling phones on the market, the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra, offer battery capacities of 4,685mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.

What should we expect from a phone with a 7,000mAh battery? Expect this to be at least a two-day phone per charge — if not one that can last for three days on a single charge.

The OnePlus Ace 5V is also expected to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9350. This new chip is anticipated to compete with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8s Elite, which will succeed the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The Dimensity 9350 is rumored to provide slight performance enhancements over the 9300 and improved power efficiency. Rumors also suggest the new phone will have a “1.5K” resolution flat screen.

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are expected to be announced on Tuesday, January 7. However, the OnePlus Ace 5V/OnePlus Nord 5 will not be released simultaneously. When it does arrive, it will not be officially available in the U.S. The current OnePlus Nord 4 is marketed in India and select regions in Europe and Asia, while in North America, it is only available through third-party retailers.