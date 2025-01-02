AT&T is ringing in the New Year with a price increase for some subscribers

Happy New Year! AT&T is starting 2025 by increasing the bills for some of its customers.

According to Android Authority, AT&T FirstNet customers will soon see a monthly price increase of $3 per line. This change has been confirmed in a posting on the AT&T website.

AT&T FirstNet is a dedicated wireless broadband network specifically designed for first responders and public safety personnel in the U.S. It was developed through a partnership between the federal government and AT&T.

The company states that the price increase will help it “continue to deliver the great wireless service you expect.”

For AT&T FirstNet customers who activated their service after April 15, the price change will not take effect until they have completed nine months of service. During this period, these customers will receive a $3 monthly credit to offset the upcoming increase.

AT&T FirstNet customers have enjoyed some of the lowest bills in the industry. With a recent change, their monthly charges will increase from $45 to $48, reflecting an approximate 7% hike.

The price hike applies to FirstNet unlimited smartphone and data-only plans.

No doubt, this won’t be the only price hike implemented by AT&T, the second-largest U.S. carrier, in the next 12 months. In 2024, we counted at least three price hikes, including a $10 increase per line for those on some older unlimited plans that was announced in June.

Verizon, the nation’s No. 1 carrier, also raised prices last year, as did T-Mobile, the third-largest carrier.

FirstNet is available to many public safety agencies and personnel, including law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical services (EMS), health care professionals, and more.