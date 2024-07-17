 Skip to main content
My favorite Android tablet is a huge Prime Day 2024 bargain

The front of the Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11 with the keyboard case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’ve used a variety of tablets this year, and I can confidently say the Amazon Fire Max 11 is up there with the very best. It’s so good, in fact, that I recommended it in my review at the usual full retail price. Now, on Prime Day 2024, it has become an absolute must-buy if you want a productivity-focused tablet that also happily handles video, games, and even art. Why? The .

By the whole package, I mean you get the 64GB Fire Max 11 tablet, the keyboard with its magnetic case and kickstand, and the stylus, all for less than the price of the tablet alone when I originally reviewed it. To get this price, you’ll need to accept Amazon’s ads on the tablet’s screen, but if you don’t want to see additional ads, the same package costs $240. Even then, it’s still a deal I think you should snap up.

The Fire Max 11 represented a change in strategy for Amazon, as its tablets had previously been almost entirely focused on media. But this time, it introduced a keyboard case and stylus to try and attract people who wanted to work and play on their tablets. Amazon did the right thing and made the keyboard rewarding and comfortable to type on, and it even integrated a small touchpad to make navigation faster than when only using the touchscreen. The case back’s kickstand keeps the screen at the right angle, and the tablet’s screen is bright enough for you to work outside in sunlight.

The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11 seen from the side with the keyboard case.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I put the Fire Max 11 and its keyboard case against the Poco Pad tablet and its keyboard in a comparison test recently. The Fire Max 11 had turned one year old, and I wanted to see if it could still compete with the latest low-cost, productivity-based Android tablets. It not only did well, but it went on to beat the new Poco Pad in the test, showing it had lost none of its talents over the past year. It’s why this deal caught my eye, as I tested the Fire Max 11 when it cost around $350.

There’s one thing to ensure you know before hitting the buy button, though: the Fire Max 11 runs Amazon’s own version of Android called Fire OS and does not have the Google Play Store installed. Instead, you use Amazon’s own Android app store and it’s not as well stocked. This can pose a few problems if you want specific apps, but there is a surprisingly simple way to add the Google Play Store to the Fire Max 11, so don’t let it put you off too much.

The Amazon Fire Max 11, with its keyboard case and stylus, is one of Amazon’s Prime Day 2024 deals. The price may vary during the promotional period, but if you can get one for around $260, you’ll have secured one of the best mixed-use Android tablets you can buy for a superb price.

