There’s a new Samsung Galaxy S25 spec leak, and it’s a bit disappointing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is still a couple of months away, but a new leak from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, first spotted by 91Mobiles, has given us a major sneak peek of what to expect. While a few of these specs were already expected, some others are a bit, well, disappointing.

From the FCC listings, there appear to be three models for the S25 line: SM–931U, SM–936U, and SM–938U. All three models will support 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC connectivity. There is also mention of two models having an ultrawide band on them, but it looks to be just the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, which means the base model S25 will lack UWB. Features that use UWB include precision tracking with item trackers or locating lost devices, so those who end up with the base model S25 will miss out on such features.

The S Pen will also make a return with the Ultra variant, and it has the model number EJ-PS938.

Other information from the leaked specs indicates that the base Galaxy S25 was tested with a travel adapter named EP-TA800. This means that the S25 only supports up to 25W wired charging, the same as the current Galaxy S24. However, it also suggests a downgrade for wireless charging at only 9W speeds rather than the 15W that the S24 currently has.

The S25 Plus and S25 Ultra appeared to have been tested with the EP-T2510 adapter, which translates to 45W wired charging, just like the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

While on the topic of charging, it looks like the battery capacities for all three models will be similar to those in the S24 line. We can also expect the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset to power the S25 lineup.

These specs aren’t too surprising, for the most part. Since the base S24 didn’t have UWB, that’s not changing with the S25. However, it is odd that Samsung is downgrading the wireless charging on the base model S25 instead of improving it, especially considering that Qi2 wireless charging exists. It would also be nice if Samsung could bump up the wired charging speed for the base model, but at least that didn’t get any slower.

Regardless, this spec leak paints a clearer picture of what to expect in early 2025.