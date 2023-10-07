With the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, has appeared more often in smartwatch deals. In fact, you can get the wearable device in Sapphire for just $145 from Back Market if you’re willing to buy a refurbished version. That’s equivalent to $165 in savings on its brand-new price of $310. It’s also available in Gray for a few more bucks at $150. Both offers are for a smartwatch in Excellent condition, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase because there’s probably not enough stock to meet the high demand.

Why you should buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Buy with confidence from Back Market, as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with Verified refurbished status. That means it’s guaranteed to be working perfectly when you get it, as it will have gone through a minimum 25-point inspection. If there’s something wrong or if you change your mind about the purchase, there’s a 30-day period for free returns. Back Market also offers a one-year warranty, so you can get a repair or replacement for free if a technical issue appears on the wearable device. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will also look brand-new, as the retailer’s Excellent condition means there are no visible scratches from a distance of 8 inches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the latest version of the brand’s smartwatch, but in our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the previous-generation model offers the same core experience. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features a Super AMOLED display with sharp text and bright colors, fast performance with Samsung’s Exynos W920 chipset, and comprehensive health monitoring that includes step tracking, auto workout detection, 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and an ECG app.

The refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available from Back market for just $145 for the Sapphire version, for savings of $165 on its original price of $310. You can also get it in Gray for $150. Either way, the smartwatch will be in Excellent condition and guaranteed to be working without any issues. You’ll need to proceed with the transaction quickly though — you’ll have to secure your own refurbished Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 as soon as possible because stocks are limited.

