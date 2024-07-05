Samsung’s next folding phones will copy this clever Pixel Fold feature

The anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 is right around the corner, with Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in Paris on July 10. Despite the imminent release, we’re still getting additional leaks and rumors as we inch closer to the release. The latest comes from Evan Blass (@evleaks), who posted leaked marketing materials on X (formerly Twitter) that reveal some interesting features copied from the Google Pixel Fold.

It appears that Samsung intends to add its own take on the Google Translate feature called “Interpreter Mode” to its upcoming foldables. Google introduced this feature to the Pixel Fold last year, allowing users to translate text and voice on the main display while showing the translation on the outer display. Essentially, this allows users to have a two-way conversation without having to pass the phone between each other.

Samsung’s take on this feature appears to be using its own translation software introduced with Galaxy AI earlier this year. The leaked marketing material states: “Are you traveling and want to talk to the locals? Whether you want to express yourself, listen to an international conference in a foreign language, or understand your tour guide, the interpreter translates in real time.”

However, the footnotes also suggest that this feature will only work in Flex Mode for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, requiring the device to be folded upright. It’ll also only work in Conversation Mode. This is unlike the Pixel Fold, which only requires the device to be unfolded.

The rest of the leaked marketing materials confirm essentially all the design features and specs of the Fold 6 and Flip 6. We’re expecting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP48 dust and water resistance rating. We’re also expecting a camera upgrade to 50-megapixels for the Flip 6 and a bigger 4,000mAh battery.

This is still a very useful feature for the Fold 6 and Flip 6. It’s likely to be useful during travel, making it easier to communicate abroad. Expect to get final confirmation of the Fold 6 and Flip 6 pricing, features, and specs when the devices are unveiled in Paris next week.