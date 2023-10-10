Samsung October Prime Day sale brings unmissable trade-ins

While Amazon’s are officially here, that doesn’t mean that they’re the only one offering great merchandise at reasonable prices this time of year.

In fact, if you’re willing to trade in your old phone, Samsung phones are consistently the best deals around. What’s better is that many Samsung phones are already amongst the best phones in their own right.

For each of the following deals, we’ll be looking at the price after the best possible trade-in deal you can get (as opposed to the standard price without a trade-in) with more details about the phone and deal in the writeup below. Some of these deals have extra savings available from the available phone line carriers, which we’ll outline as well. Remember that not all phones will qualify for a trade-in deal and, even if they do, they may not trade for the maximum amount listed. While we’d be more than happy guarantee you the max on your beat up old phone, the final offer comes down to what Samsung is willing to offer you.

From the lowest price after trade-in, here are our favorite trade in deals going on now:

Galaxy S22 — Trade at $85, was $700

We reviewed the Galaxy S22 as being a sleeper hit that got unfairly overshadowed by its ‘Ultra’ version. Tap the button below to find a 128GB Bora Purple edition of the phone, using Verizon as a carrier. It can be yours now for just $85 if you get a full qualifying trade-in. Then, you can reduce the price of the phone by up to $35 more with Samsung Offer Programs, which awards government workers, teachers, military, first responders, and those with qualifying employment. Finally, you can process your trade with Verizon’s Verizon Device Payment Program to save $50 more. Combining all of this together, if you ignore tax and shipping and manage to get max discounts, you can get the Samsung S22 for free.

Galaxy XCover6 Pro — Trade at $100, was $600

Samsung’s Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a lesser known Samsung phone with features, such as being able to be worked with gloved hands and a water and dust resistant IP68 body, that make it a great adventuring companion. If you tap below you’ll find an unlocked version of the phone. With a trade-in you can get it for up to $500 less.

Galaxy S23 — Trade at $185, was $800

If you’ve read our Galaxy S23 review, you’ll know that we view it as an Android phone that just about anybody can get into. It’s compact and is locked into having updates for years to come. Now, you can get an unlocked, 128GB Phantom Black copy of the Galaxy S23 up to $615 off with a successful trade. Samsung Offer Programs for teachers, military, and other works can reduce this by $40, so be sure to check and see if your employer qualifies, you might be surprised. You can extend this deal even further by taking advantage of gift offers. Grab Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $100, not $230, to pair with your new phone. Similarly, get a Galaxy Watch 6 for $210, not $300. Finally, you can get a Galaxy Tab S9, an Android tablet, for $690 instead of $920 if you feel the need for an extra screen.

Galaxy S23+ — Trade at $385, was $1,000

Besides just having a bigger screen, our Galaxy S23 Plus review noted that the phone has a better battery capacity among other changes. In other words, if you compare the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, the later is solidly better without being a completely different phone. Now, you can get an unlocked 512GB version of the phone with its Lime coloring for up to $615 less with a qualifying trade. (BE SURE to manually upgrade the phone to 512GB as this is a free upgrade.) This time, Samsung Offer Programs is offering up to $100 in extra savings for those at select work places. And, don’t forget to check out special gift offers, giving you access to exclusive Samsung deals on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 as described above.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 — Trade at $400, was $1,000

Flip phones are way cooler than they used to be and, if our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review is to be believed, this phone has one of the best constructions ever felt on a flip phone, with satisfying hinges and disappearing gaps. Today, you can save up to $600 on an unlocked 256GB version of the phone with a trade, or up to $630 with a trade-in and activation of a new line with select carriers. Qualifying trades have a minimum of $200 in value for this deal.

Galaxy S23 Ultra — Trade at $450, was $1,200

Of all of the S23s on the market, the Galaxy S23 Ultra reigns supreme, as confirmed by our Galaxy S23 Ultra review. Now, you can up to $750 off on an unlocked 256GB version with qualifying trade-ins. And, with Samsung Offer Programs, those in the right career or working with the right company can get an extra $120 off. Just tap the button below to see what you qualify for.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 — Trade at $800, was $1,800

Our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review rated the phone as high-quality multitasking tool that, after using it for awhile, will leave you “shocked at how much it will change the way you enjoy and use your phone.” One thing mentioned in the review that was negative is how, though the phone was compatible with an S-pen, it couldn’t hold an S-pen without a special case. If you buy via the button below you can get the this case (normal value: $100) for free, as well as getting up to $1,000 off with qualifying trades. Just be sure to tap the free offer in the “Limited time bundle offers” section, below Samsung Care+ coverage options. There, you’ll also find similar special deals on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 as other deals on this list, though the ‘buds’ are down to just $50 in this case.

