 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung October Prime Day sale brings unmissable trade-ins

John Alexander
By

While Amazon’s are officially here, that doesn’t mean that they’re the only one offering great merchandise at reasonable prices this time of year.

In fact, if you’re willing to trade in your old phone, Samsung phones are consistently the best deals around. What’s better is that many Samsung phones are already amongst the best phones in their own right.

For each of the following deals, we’ll be looking at the price after the best possible trade-in deal you can get (as opposed to the standard price without a trade-in) with more details about the phone and deal in the writeup below. Some of these deals have extra savings available from the available phone line carriers, which we’ll outline as well. Remember that not all phones will qualify for a trade-in deal and, even if they do, they may not trade for the maximum amount listed. While we’d be more than happy guarantee you the max on your beat up old phone, the final offer comes down to what Samsung is willing to offer you.

Related

From the lowest price after trade-in, here are our favorite trade in deals going on now:

Galaxy S22 — Trade at $85, was $700

Purple Samsung Galaxy S22 phone.
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends / .

We reviewed the Galaxy S22 as being a sleeper hit that got unfairly overshadowed by its ‘Ultra’ version. Tap the button below to find a 128GB Bora Purple edition of the phone, using Verizon as a carrier. It can be yours now for just $85 if you get a full qualifying trade-in. Then, you can reduce the price of the phone by up to $35 more with Samsung Offer Programs, which awards government workers, teachers, military, first responders, and those with qualifying employment. Finally, you can process your trade with Verizon’s Verizon Device Payment Program to save $50 more. Combining all of this together, if you ignore tax and shipping and manage to get max discounts, you can get the Samsung S22 for free.

Galaxy XCover6 Pro — Trade at $100, was $600

Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro marketing image
Samsung / .

Samsung’s Galaxy XCover6 Pro is a lesser known Samsung phone with features, such as being able to be worked with gloved hands and a water and dust resistant IP68 body, that make it a great adventuring companion. If you tap below you’ll find an unlocked version of the phone. With a trade-in you can get it for up to $500 less.

Galaxy S23 — Trade at $185, was $800

Galaxy S23 front in hands.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

If you’ve read our Galaxy S23 review, you’ll know that we view it as an Android phone that just about anybody can get into. It’s compact and is locked into having updates for years to come. Now, you can get an unlocked, 128GB Phantom Black copy of the Galaxy S23 up to $615 off with a successful trade. Samsung Offer Programs for teachers, military, and other works can reduce this by $40, so be sure to check and see if your employer qualifies, you might be surprised. You can extend this deal even further by taking advantage of gift offers. Grab Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $100, not $230, to pair with your new phone. Similarly, get a Galaxy Watch 6 for $210, not $300. Finally, you can get a Galaxy Tab S9, an Android tablet, for $690 instead of $920 if you feel the need for an extra screen.

Galaxy S23+ — Trade at $385, was $1,000

Quick Settings panel on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / .

Besides just having a bigger screen, our Galaxy S23 Plus review noted that the phone has a better battery capacity among other changes. In other words, if you compare the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, the later is solidly better without being a completely different phone. Now, you can get an unlocked 512GB version of the phone with its Lime coloring for up to $615 less with a qualifying trade. (BE SURE to manually upgrade the phone to 512GB as this is a free upgrade.) This time, Samsung Offer Programs is offering up to $100 in extra savings for those at select work places. And, don’t forget to check out special gift offers, giving you access to exclusive Samsung deals on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 as described above.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 — Trade at $400, was $1,000

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 partially open while standing on a flat surface witgh orange dog informative cover screen wallpaper widget.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Flip phones are way cooler than they used to be and, if our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review is to be believed, this phone has one of the best constructions ever felt on a flip phone, with satisfying hinges and disappearing gaps. Today, you can save up to $600 on an unlocked 256GB version of the phone with a trade, or up to $630 with a trade-in and activation of a new line with select carriers. Qualifying trades have a minimum of $200 in value for this deal.

Galaxy S23 Ultra — Trade at $450, was $1,200

Close-up view of the cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Of all of the S23s on the market, the Galaxy S23 Ultra reigns supreme, as confirmed by our Galaxy S23 Ultra review. Now, you can up to $750 off on an unlocked 256GB version with qualifying trade-ins. And, with Samsung Offer Programs, those in the right career or working with the right company can get an extra $120 off. Just tap the button below to see what you qualify for.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 — Trade at $800, was $1,800

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cover sreen selfies.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review rated the phone as high-quality multitasking tool that, after using it for awhile, will leave you “shocked at how much it will change the way you enjoy and use your phone.” One thing mentioned in the review that was negative is how, though the phone was compatible with an S-pen, it couldn’t hold an S-pen without a special case. If you buy via the button below you can get the this case (normal value: $100) for free, as well as getting up to $1,000 off with qualifying trades. Just be sure to tap the free offer in the “Limited time bundle offers” section, below Samsung Care+ coverage options. There, you’ll also find similar special deals on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9 as other deals on this list, though the ‘buds’ are down to just $50 in this case.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Try a foldable on the cheap: Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $405
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's cover screen.

One of the most popular foldable phones over the last couple of years has been the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s portable, capable, and right now at Back Market it’s even quite affordable. Back Market is one of the largest online marketplaces for refurbished tech, and today it’s discounting unlocked models of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $1,000 to just $405. That’s a savings of nearly $600, and free shipping, free returns, and a 1-year warranty are included with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung makes a huge variety of smartphones, and it’s one of the most popular smartphone brands. That popularity spills into the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, as it’s been one of the more popular foldable phones on the market since its release. It was a big upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, as it has an advanced camera system that includes a flex mode for ultimate selfie capturing, an external display that reveals notifications when the phone is folded up, and a wide range of colors that has added to its popularity. This refurbished model even comes with a whopping 256GB of storage space.

Read more
9 early Prime Day deals you need to know about — from $55
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gift Card Deals

With the return of Prime Day deals through Prime Big Deal Days 2023, not only will you be able to enjoy massive discounts from Amazon, but also from rival retailers like Walmart, HP, and Best Buy who want to take advantage of the increased online activity. Amazon's sale will happen on Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, but if you're already itching for some shopping, the good news is that there are already some early Prime Day deals that are available right now. Here are our favorites, and if something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away because we're not sure when these prices will return to normal.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) -- $55, was $100

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is the smart home device that you need if you want to protect your family for an affordable price. It's equipped with a 1080pHD camera, so you can look through it using your mobile device or computer using the Ring app to check who's outside your front door, and you can even talk to them with the video doorbell's two-way audio. You can connect the Ring Video Doorbell to existing doorbell wiring, or you can have it powered by its built-in rechargeable battery.

Read more
Best Prime Day phone deals: Early sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals graphic.

With Prime Day deals officially kicking off next week, we've rounded up all the early Prime Day phone deals below. The list includes some of the best-known brands around like the latest Apple iPhone 15, fantastic Samsung Galaxy phones, and plenty of Google Pixel phones too. If you simply need a basic yet functional phone at the lowest price possible, we've got you covered here too. We get that not everyone wants or can afford to go for the ultimate phone so we've picked out plenty of great options.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is responsible for many of these great prices although that doesn't mean that the deals are exclusive to Amazon, with many other retailers also hosting their own sales to compete. Below, we've picked out all the best options for you covering a wide range of budgets and needs. Whatever your intentions, there's going to be something awesome here for you. Just remember -- in all cases, the deals could end very soon with this being a strictly limited sales period.

Read more