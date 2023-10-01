 Skip to main content
Save $1,120 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with this deal

Jennifer Allen
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends
Samsung was the first company to bring foldable phones into the market, and while there have been a lot of other offerings from various companies, Samsung’s foldables still remain at the head of the pack. In fact, one of the best foldables on the market is currently the Galaxy Z Fold 5. While it isn’t as big of an upgrade compared to the Fold 4, if you’re entering the foldable market for the first time and want to get the best, then the Fold 5 is the foldable to go for, especially if you’re already integrated into Samsung’s ecosystem.

That said, the best of the best can be very expensive, and that’s true of the Fold 5. Luckily, there’s a great deal directly from Samsung wherein you can save up to $1,000 worth of trade-in credit, as well as a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, which is worth around $120. Even better, if you don’t have or want to trade in, you can still take advantage of the storage upgrade, which is excellent since the Fold 5 doesn’t have expandable storage.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is easily the best foldable of its kind. It’s thinner and lighter than ever while offering a silent and high-quality hinge for any time you need to close the phone. It now measures just 13.4mm thick when closed while it weighs 253g. When you close it, there’s no gap so altogether, it’s far easier and more comfortable to hold than before.

Its screens are made up of two parts as you’d expect from any of the best folding phones. There’s the 6.2-inch cover screen with 2316 x 904 resolution, while there’s the 7.6-inch inner screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution. The chassis is made of Samsung’s Armor Aluminum material while it also has a IPX8 water resistance rating. Unfold the phone and it looks gorgeous while being comfortable to use for extended periods.

Besides its great design, you also have a set of cameras. There’s a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto for a 3x optical zoom. It also uses a new image signal processor as part of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While there are better cameras among the best phones, this one is still pretty good within the whole package. Speedy and well-designed for multitasking, it feels unique compared to a regular phone.

Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 when you trade in a phone at Samsung with a storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB bundled in for free. That means you could pay as little as $600 for the latest phone, or at least save a fair chunk of change depending on the phone you trade-in. If this sounds like the deal for you, hit the buy button below.

