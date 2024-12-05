Specs for a budget OnePlus Android tablet just leaked, and they look great

Get ready for a potential game-changer in the budget tablet market. A recent leak from Digital Chat Station, shared by Android Authority, suggests that OnePlus is preparing to launch a new “Standard Edition” tablet with impressive features.

This tablet may feature a large 11.6-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It will also come equipped with a substantial 9,520mAh battery that supports 67-watt fast charging, ensuring extended usage hours. So far, all are very promising specs.

Why is this tablet rumor likely true? Oppo recently introduced the Oppo Pad 3 in China, which has the exact specifications. While they operate as separate brands, Oppo and OnePlus are closely linked and often launch similar products in different markets.

The newly announced Oppo Pad 3 is only 6.29 mm thick and offers options for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It also provides various storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The tablet is compatible with the Oppo Pencil 2 as well. In China, it is available in three colors: silver, purple, and dark blue.

OnePlus currently offers the 2023 OnePlus Pad for $300 and the 2024 OnePlus Pad 2 for $550. The 2023 model features the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, while the 2024 model has a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Android Authority points out that if the new tablet includes a Dimensity 8350, it will likely be priced lower than the current models.

OnePlus sells a OnePlus Pad Go for approximately $300 in some regions. This version is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99, which ranks below the MediaTek 8350 in terms of performance. This suggests that the new tablet could be named the OnePlus Go 2. If this new OnePlus Pad launches in the U.S., we could be looking at a price tag of around $400 or less. For these specs, that would be mighty impressive.

Digital Chat Station expects the newest OnePlus tablet to launch soon.

