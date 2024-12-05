 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Specs for a budget OnePlus Android tablet just leaked, and they look great

By
Open Canvas on OnePlus Pad 2 that is also being used as a Windows monitor.
Open Canvas runs SuperDisplay and the OnePlus Notes app simultaneously. Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Get ready for a potential game-changer in the budget tablet market. A recent leak from Digital Chat Station, shared by Android Authority, suggests that OnePlus is preparing to launch a new “Standard Edition” tablet with impressive features.

This tablet may feature a large 11.6-inch display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,800 x 2,000 pixels. It is expected to be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. It will also come equipped with a substantial 9,520mAh battery that supports 67-watt fast charging, ensuring extended usage hours. So far, all are very promising specs.

Recommended Videos

Why is this tablet rumor likely true? Oppo recently introduced the Oppo Pad 3 in China, which has the exact specifications. While they operate as separate brands, Oppo and OnePlus are closely linked and often launch similar products in different markets.

Related

The newly announced Oppo Pad 3 is only 6.29 mm thick and offers options for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It also provides various storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB. The tablet is compatible with the Oppo Pencil 2 as well. In China, it is available in three colors: silver, purple, and dark blue.

Rear face of OnePlus Pad 2 and stylus.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

OnePlus currently offers the 2023 OnePlus Pad for $300 and the 2024 OnePlus Pad 2 for $550. The 2023 model features the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, while the 2024 model has a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Android Authority points out that if the new tablet includes a Dimensity 8350, it will likely be priced lower than the current models.

OnePlus sells a OnePlus Pad Go for approximately $300 in some regions. This version is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G99, which ranks below the MediaTek 8350 in terms of performance. This suggests that the new tablet could be named the OnePlus Go 2. If this new OnePlus Pad launches in the U.S., we could be looking at a price tag of around $400 or less. For these specs, that would be mighty impressive.

Digital Chat Station expects the newest OnePlus tablet to launch soon.

Are you in the market for a new tablet right now? Check out our favorites of the year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 13
Official OnePlus 13 product renders showing rear panel colors.

OnePlus is an excellent brand that offers powerful flagship phones at a great value compared to some of its competitors. We followed every rumor about the OnePlus 13 for months, but now it's here — and it's everything we hoped for. It might not be available in the Western market yet, but it will be very soon.

So, what makes the OnePlus 13 so special? Here's everything you need to know about OnePlus' latest flagship.
When is the OnePlus 13 being released?

Read more
The OnePlus 13 may have already killed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
The white OnePlus 13.

Did OnePlus, in October 2024, just announce one of the best smartphones of 2025? It very well may have, because OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 13.

Well, sort of. The OnePlus 13 is now available in China, though it'll be a while before it comes to the U.S. and other parts of the world. Although it'll likely be December or January before you and I get our hands on the OnePlus 13, the wait should be worth it. The OnePlus 13 already looks like one of next year's best phones — and it may have simultaneously caused the premature death of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The OnePlus 13 looks fantastic

Read more
OnePlus has quietly announced the OnePlus 13, its most powerful phone yet
Official OnePlus 13 product renders showing rear panel colors.

Don’t worry — this isn’t a Halloween trick; it’s a much-anticipated treat. The OnePlus 13 has been officially announced. While the highly anticipated handset will first launch in China, a global release is sure to follow. The OnePlus 13 will replace the OnePlus 12, which continues to be one of our favorite smartphones of the year.

As expected, the OnePlus 13 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and offers up to 24GB of RAM for smooth performance even in demanding tasks and games. The phone includes a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate to deliver vibrant colors, deep blacks, and smooth motion. Typical brightness for the display is rated at 800 nits, while peak brightness is an impressive 4,500 nits.

Read more