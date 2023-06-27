 Skip to main content
One of the biggest podcast apps is shutting down in August

Stitcher, once a popular podcast curation app that also dabbled with live radio stations, is shutting down. Owner SiriusXM has announced that it is focused on “incorporating podcasts into its flagship SiriusXM subscription business” and is looking forward to serving a revamped listening experience in the coming months.

Stitcher was making waves until the pre-pandemic era when it had some popular titles like Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, SuperSoul Conversations from the Oprah Winfrey Network, and Freakonomics Radio — all of which were also shifted to Pandora after the acquisition. Stitcher also had its own slate of originals such as Sold in America, Just Between Us, and Wolverine: The Lost Trail featuring the Marvel comics character.

The Stitcher app and website will discontinue operations on August 29, 2023. For information on how to export your show list and other questions, please visit: https://t.co/4plo5KCf46

&mdash; Stitcher (@Stitcher) June 27, 2023

Those shutdown plans mean Stitcher, which was first acquired by SiriusXM in 2014 and later by SiriusXM in 2020, will be closing its doors. The Stitcher app and website will shut down on August 29, but the parent company will continue to support content under the Stitcher Studios and Earwolf networks.

If you are a Sticher loyalist to this day, the app offers an export tool to carry your favorite content to another platform. On the mobile app, follow this path: Settings > Export My Shows > Ok, I’ll Save It > Save. The locally saved OPML file can be imported into other podcast listening apps, and it can be emailed, as well.

A majority of the audio content pages available on Stitcher’s web client will move to its sister platform Pandora. However, Stitcher isn’t offering detailed clarity on the creator situation. “Hosts/creators will determine availability and accessibility of their shows,” says a FAQ page. As for listener analytics, they will also vanish unless the audio content was originally hosted on another service.

Right now, Stitcher is putting the onus on creators to inform their audience via show episodes or social media about the next destination for their content. If you are looking to move away from Stitcher as a listener, head over to Pandora or the SXM apps for your fill of podcasts and talk shows from the same stable.

All automatic subscriptions to Stitcher Premium will stop on June 27, while existing annual subscriptions that are supposed to renew before the August 29 closing date will also automatically cancel. Monthly subscription renewals will be blocked as soon as the current cycle concludes.

For annual subscriptions that extend beyond, the company will offer a “prorated refund” for the remaining period following the service discontinuation. Depending on the payment method used for a Premium subscription, the refund amount will either be credited to your bank account or your wallet in Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

