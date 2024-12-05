 Skip to main content
The Google Pixel 9 may soon get a powerful phone call feature

Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, showing the back of the phone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

With the Google Pixel 9 series, Google offers a feature called Call Notes in the Google Phone app. Powered by Gemini Nano, the feature automatically generates call summaries and captures points discussed. Thanks to artificial intelligence, that feature could soon be expanded.

According to Android Authority, an APK teardown has revealed code indicating that a new feature called “Call To-do List” may soon be available on supported devices. The code strings link “Call To-do List” to “Fermat,” the code name for the Call Notes feature.

The report suggests the new feature will use AI to summarize any to-dos discussed during a conversation. In other words, AI will listen to your calls and extract actionable to-dos from them. Call Notes works on-device and is processed locally; the new feature will most likely work the same way. In doing so, the data won’t leave your phone for privacy reasons.

Pixel devices that support Call Notes include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Along with a new “Call To-do List” feature, Android Authority has discovered another upcoming tool called Google Dialer. Once implemented, the Dialer will display the number of spam calls you’ve declined in a month. Whether tracking this number will be beneficial over time remains to be seen.

Knowing how high this number grows monthly could be frustrating, right? Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see Google continually enhancing one of the most fundamental phone features: making calls.

Google is increasingly integrating AI into its smartphones, particularly on Pixel devices. This includes features like Live Translate for real-time language conversations and Clear Calling, which filters background noise for clearer calls. AI enhances photography with tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur and personalizes user experiences through Adaptive Battery and At a Glance. Creative features like AI Wallpaper and MusicLM assist in generating unique backgrounds and original music. Additionally, accessibility tools like Live Caption and Voice Access make Pixel phones more user-friendly for those with disabilities.

There’s no time frame for when the new calling features could be released to the public. Stay tuned.

