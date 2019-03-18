Share

Apple’s March 25 event sports the tagline “It’s showtime,” and the gathering — which is expected to gather Hollywood executives and filmmakers in Cupertino, California, instead of the usual techies — is rumored to be the official unveiling of the company’s slate of television and movie programming.

As with any Apple projects, official details regarding the programming slate have been hard to come by, but a recent — and not surprisingly, unconfirmed — report suggests that at least five projects have completed filming, with a long list of additional TV shows and feature-length movies in various stages of development or production.

What isn’t known, however, is when and where audiences will be able to see the projects. The answer to that question will likely be a big part of the event.

Although nothing is 100 percent official at this point, The New York Times reports that list of projects that have completed filming include Are You Sleeping?, a mystery starring Octavia Spencer and based on a Kathleen Barber novel about a cold case reopened by a podcasting detective; For All Mankind, a sci-fi series from Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore that explores what would have happened if the international space race had continued long after it did in our timeline; and Dickinson, a comedy series based on the life of poet Emily Dickinson and starring Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit) and Jane Krakowski (30 Rock).

Also finished, but lacking a title, is a new comedy series from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia duo Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, as well as an untitled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that stars Rupert Grint, Lauren Ambrose, and Nell Tiger Free.

Apple’s slate of programming still currently in development or production also includes some high-profile projects that have been reported on in the past, but in keeping with the company’s traditional secrecy, have been kept under wraps beyond the bare minimum of confirmed details.

The biggest one of the bunch — both in its A-list cast and Apple’s investment in it — is an untitled series that explores the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning TV news show, which will team Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston both in front of the camera and as producers and bring Steve Carell back to television. Apple has already ordered two seasons of the series and filming on the first season is reportedly nearing conclusion.

Among the other projects expected to be confirmed or showcased in one way or another at the Apple event is Amazing Stories, a revival of the sci-fi and fantasy anthology series of the same with Steven Spielberg onboard as producer; a fantasy epic titled See that stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and explores a world in which humanity loses the sense of sight; and Little America, an anthology series that explores the immigrant experience, created by the Oscar-nominated writing duo on The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

Covering all of their bases in the entertainment world, Apple is also reported to have an animated series in the works titled Central Park. The series hails from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard and will have a musical element along with a cast that includes actor Josh Gad.

Finally, an unscripted series titled Home that explores unique, impressive homes that don’t have celebrity owners, is also rumored to be one of the projects unveiled at the event.

Although the aforementioned projects comprise a relatively busy slate of programming for a new entrant into the movie and television world, a long list of additional projects have also been announced at one point or another over the last year. Most recently, Thor: Ragnarok director and writer Taika Waititi was hired to helm a TV adaptation of the 1981 fantasy film Time Bandits, and earlier in the year, reports surfaced that Apple’s first original feature film — titled On the Rocks — would reunite Oscar-winning Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola with star Bill Murray. Production on that film was expected to begin this year.

Other projects announced at various points include a multiyear programming deal with Oprah Winfrey, a scripted series based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant, and an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s celebrated sci-fi saga Foundation.

How many of these projects — if any at all — are confirmed at the Apple event remains to be seen, but with the company clearly investing a substantial amount of its future in entertainment programming, whatever happens on March 25 is likely to be the herald of things to come for the tech giant in one way or another.