 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Looking to bounce back from this weekend’s defeat, Barcelona will take on Osasuna Wednesday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The loss dropped Xavi’s side to fourth in La Liga, and now they’ll need to be careful against an Osasuna squad that has just one defeat in its last seven league matches.

If you’re in the United States, the match kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be watched live on  ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) or ESPN Deportes (Spanish). Here’s a rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of Barcelona vs Osasuna, including some free options.

Is There a Free Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
.

If you don’t mind watching the match with a Spanish-speaking broadcast, there are actually several ways you can watch a free live stream of Barcelona vs Osasuna. The Fubo “Latino” channel package comes with 65 Spanish-speaking channels, including ESPN Deportes. It normally costs $32.99 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial, allowing you to watch this match before having to pay anything.

Related

Similarly, ESPN Deportes is also included in YouTube TV‘s “Spanish Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Español” add-on, which can be added to any of their four different base packages. Both come with a five-day free trial.

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on ESPN+

The ESPN Plus main menu.
Phil Nickinson/Digitial Trends / Digital Trends

The aforementioned options are indeed free and are perfectly solid options if you’re simply looking to watch today’s match at no cost. However, there’s no question that ESPN+ is the best long-term value if you’re a La Liga fan or just a soccer fan in general.

With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of every single La Liga match this season in either English or Spanish. You’ll also get access to the entirety of the Copa del Rey, as well as FA Cup, Bundesliga, the Championship and other smaller leagues, plus dozens of other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and more original shows and content. It’s truly a massive suite of live and on-demand sports content

For the price, there’s no question it’s worth it. ESPN+ costs $11 per month by itself or $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and ESPN+ are all restricted to streaming only in the United States, but if you’re abroad and trying to watch the match, a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location/IP address and let you stream as if you’re still in the country. We’ve compiled the best VPN deals for you, or you could simply go with NordVPN, which is easily one of the best VPN’s available. It’s reliable, doesn’t limit your speeds and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23 live stream: Can you watch for free?
A side angle of a soccer stadium.

Both off to a tough start in the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, Uruguay and Chile meet Saturday as each Under-23 side looks to keep hope alive in their quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

This match is just about to kickoff, at 6:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 2. That gives us a lot of different ways to watch a live stream, so let's rundown the different options for watching Uruguay vs Chile online.
The Best Way to Watch Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23

Read more
Nigeria vs Cameroon live stream: Can you watch AFCON for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage commences Saturday with a pair of matches. The second of those will be a matchup between a pair of group-stage runners-up, as Group A's Nigeria will battle Group C's Cameroon for a spot in the quarterfinals.

This must-watch match is about to kick off, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised on beIN Sports Xtra, beIN Sports 4 and beIN Sports 5. If you don't have cable or don't have access to any of those channels, we're here with a rundown of some different ways you can watch a live stream of Nigeria vs Cameroon for free.
The Best Way to Watch Nigeria vs Cameroon

Read more
Fulham vs Newcastle live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer field.

Meeting for the first time in the FA Cup since 1961, Fulham will host Newcastle in a fourth-round matchup at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The Magpies got the best of Fulham in a 3-0 trouncing back in December, but they've lost four Premier League fixtures in a row, and Fulham has proven difficult to beat at home, setting this one up as a compelling battle.

The match is just about to start, at 2:00 p.m. ET. It's not on TV anywhere, but you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, which includes every single FA Cup match. There's no free trial, but it's simple and fast to sign up and watch Fulham vs Newcastle live.
Watch Fulham vs Newcastle on ESPN+

Read more