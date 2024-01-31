Barcelona vs Osasuna live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Looking to bounce back from this weekend’s defeat, Barcelona will take on Osasuna Wednesday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The loss dropped Xavi’s side to fourth in La Liga, and now they’ll need to be careful against an Osasuna squad that has just one defeat in its last seven league matches.

If you’re in the United States, the match kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be watched live on ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) or ESPN Deportes (Spanish). Here’s a rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of Barcelona vs Osasuna, including some free options.

Is There a Free Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Stream?

If you don’t mind watching the match with a Spanish-speaking broadcast, there are actually several ways you can watch a free live stream of Barcelona vs Osasuna. The Fubo “Latino” channel package comes with 65 Spanish-speaking channels, including ESPN Deportes. It normally costs $32.99 per month, but it comes with a free seven-day trial, allowing you to watch this match before having to pay anything.

Similarly, ESPN Deportes is also included in YouTube TV‘s “Spanish Plan” and DirecTV Stream‘s “Español” add-on, which can be added to any of their four different base packages. Both come with a five-day free trial.

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on ESPN+

The aforementioned options are indeed free and are perfectly solid options if you’re simply looking to watch today’s match at no cost. However, there’s no question that ESPN+ is the best long-term value if you’re a La Liga fan or just a soccer fan in general.

With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of every single La Liga match this season in either English or Spanish. You’ll also get access to the entirety of the Copa del Rey, as well as FA Cup, Bundesliga, the Championship and other smaller leagues, plus dozens of other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and more original shows and content. It’s truly a massive suite of live and on-demand sports content

For the price, there’s no question it’s worth it. ESPN+ costs $11 per month by itself or $15 per month for a bundle of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna Live Stream from Abroad

Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and ESPN+ are all restricted to streaming only in the United States, but if you’re abroad and trying to watch the match, a virtual private network (VPN) can hide your location/IP address and let you stream as if you’re still in the country. We’ve compiled the best VPN deals for you, or you could simply go with NordVPN, which is easily one of the best VPN’s available. It’s reliable, doesn’t limit your speeds and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

