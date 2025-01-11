5 most anticipated action shows of 2025, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 5. 1923 season 2 (February 23) 4. Andor season 2 (April 22) 3. Reacher season 3 (February 20) 2. The Last of Us season 2 (April) 1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (late 2025)

We’re living through an extended golden age of television; with so many high-quality shows, it can be hard to keep up with all of the new offerings. There’s such an abundance that we can create a list purely of action shows to look forward to in 2025.

Whether you’ve already finished season 2 of Squid Game and are hankering for more action or you need some high-octane fun to look forward to, these are the top 5 most anticipated action shows of 2025.

5. 1923 season 2 (February 23)

Taylor Sheridan has rapidly become a show-running king at Paramount+, with Yellowstone, Landman, and 1923 all captivating audiences with tales of the blue-collar American West.

1923 is a prequel to the Emmy-nominated Yellowstone, set against the backdrop of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression. Just as in the modern show, the Dutton family must do all in their power to protect their ranch from those who would do them harm. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star as Jacob and Cara Dutton, and they elevate 1923 from a mere spinoff to an electric show that stands on its own.

4. Andor season 2 (April 22)

The second and final season of one of Disney+’s better Star Wars spinoff shows, Andor, is coming back sooner than expected. Season 1 wasn’t a huge eyeball-drawer, but it was a critical hit, winning three Emmys and earning the claim from Digital Trends that it changed Star Wars forever.

Season 2 will be released in four three-episode blocks, each covering a year of time. While the first season was effectively Star Wars’ version of a heist show, the second projects to be much bigger, going deeper into space and delivering even more fan service.

3. Reacher season 3 (February 20)

Alan Ritchson returns for the third season of one of Prime Video’s biggest shows, Reacher, this February. Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels about a retired military police officer drawn back into action by an insatiable thirst for justice, Reacher has become one of the most popular action shows on TV.

The third season is based on Child’s seventh Reacher novel, Persuader, in which Reacher is recruited to infiltrate the organization of an enemy he believed he’d taken down a long time ago.

2. The Last of Us season 2 (April)

One of HBO’s flagship shows returns sometime in April, likely after the conclusion of another highly anticipated show of 2025, The White Lotus. HBO is notoriously cagey about upcoming releases, and the trailer is, unsurprisingly, full of context-less action, but we do get a good look at new arrival Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, an important character in the video game franchise’s second release.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are also back as Joel and Ellie, respectively, with the dour mission of synthesizing a cure to an apocalyptic pandemic from Ellie’s apparent immunity.

1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (late 2025)

The only reason The Last of Us isn’t number one is because I absolutely love George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. In the three A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms stories, set about 90 years before Game of Thrones, hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (played by Peter Claffey) stumbles across the path of an importunate but canny child who insists on becoming his squire. Eventually, he learns that this boy is Aegon (played by Dexter Sol Ansell), a prince who is destined to be king.

Their little stories, serving the realm while keeping Aegon’s identity secret, add rich layers to the story and people of Westeros, and provide some much-needed levity after how grim Thrones gets. The books aren’t really all that action-packed, but the trailer seems to indicate HBO has found a way to ratchet up the medieval violence.