How to watch the NFL Combine 2024 live stream: Schedule, channel and more

Tim Keeney
By

The 2024 NFL Combine, which will provide 321 prospects with their best remaining chance to raise their draft stock, is set to get underway today at Lucas Oil Stadium.

All four days of the Combine will be televised on NFL Network. Coverage on Thursday (defensive linemen and linebackers) and Friday (defensive backs and tight ends) will start at 3:00 p.m. ET, and coverage on Saturday (quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs) and Sunday (offensive linemen) will start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

There are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 NFL Combine, including three free options.

The Best Way to Watch the NFL Combine Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

You can find some free options in the next section, but we’ll start with Sling TV, which has a very compelling deal for new subscribers right now. NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, which is normally $40 per month. That’s already the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network, but it’s currently available for just $15 for your first month.

Not only that, you can get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all free for your first month through Sling, too. So, for $15, you can watch the Combine this weekend and then be loaded with tons of other good content for the rest of the month. That’s a tough deal to pass up.

Is There a Free NFL Combine Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you don’t care about the Sling deals and you’re simply looking for a way to watch the NFL Combine for free, the Fubo streaming service includes NFL Network and comes with a seven-day free trial. The main “Pro” channel package includes a whopping 180-plus channels, so you’ll have plenty to watch after the Combine, and if you end up wanting to keep it beyond your trial, it currently has a sale of $20 off your first month.

If you’ve already used up your Fubo free trial, you have some options, as both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package and up) include NFL Network and come with five-day free trials. With YouTube TV, you can even try it out for 20 minutes before having to sign up for anything.

Other Ways to Watch the NFL Combine Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Hulu With Live TV doesn’t come with a free trial, so this is more of an option if you’re looking for a long-term streaming service that has NFL Network. But if that is what you’re in the market for, Hulu With Live TV represents a pretty strong value. It’s $77 per month, which is right in the range of all the other non-Sling streaming services with similar channel packages, but it also comes with the the Hulu streaming library, Disney+ and ESPN+ ($15 per month value) at no extra cost.

How to Watch the NFL Combine Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re trying to access one of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the country, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and allows you to bypass those location-restrictions. NordVPN is our recommendation due to its combination of reliability, safety and speed, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also take a look at our ranking of the best VPN services or best VPN deals for some other options.

It’s worth noting that some streaming services have gotten better at blocking VPN’s, but this is still worth a shot if you want to watch from abroad.

