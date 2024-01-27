Both off to a tough start in the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament, Uruguay and Chile meet Saturday as each Under-23 side looks to keep hope alive in their quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

If you live in the United States and are looking to watch the match, kick is schedule for 6:00 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 2. That gives us a lot of different ways to watch a live stream, so let’s rundown the different options for watching Uruguay vs Chile online.

The Best Way to Watch Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23

There is unfortunately no free trial for Sling, so if you’re looking for a way to watch this specific match at no cost, you can check out the options right below this. However, if you want a cheap way to watch a lot of soccer, this is your best option. The “Sling Blue” package plus the “Sports Extra” add-on includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 (this will get you most of the matches at this tournament, though a few will be Fox Soccer Plus, which isn’t available on Sling) and costs just $31 for your first month and then $51 per month after that.

Is There a Free Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23 Live Stream?

Fubo’s “Pro” plan is your best option, as it comes with Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, while Fox Soccer Plus is available in the “International Sports Plus” add-on. The Fubo free trial is seven days, which is the longest of any streaming service that has these channels.

YouTube TV‘s base plan is also a good alternative, as it comes with Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, while Fox Soccer Plus is in the “Sports Plus” add-on. Not only can you get a free five-day trial, but you can watch a preview for 20 minutes before needing to sign up.

Finally, there’s DirecTV Stream, which offers four different channel packages: “Entertainment” and up all include Fox Sports 1, while “Ultimate” or “Premier” will get you Fox Sports 2. Fox Soccer Plus is not available. Like YouTube TV, this one comes with free trial that lasts for five days.

Other Ways to Watch the Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23 Live Stream

Hulu With Live TV includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 (but no Fox Soccer Plus) among its 95-plus total channels, plus it comes with the Hulu library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost. The major drawback is that it doesn’t come with a free trial, but you’re getting all of that for $77 per month, so this is certainly one of the best all-in-one options if you’re looking for something long-term.

How to Watch the Uruguay U23 vs Chile U23 Live Stream from Abroad

The aforementioned streaming services are geo-restricted so that you can only use them if you’re in the United States, but a virtual private network (VPN) hides and alters your IP address, letting you access sites as if you were still in the US. There are a handful of great VPN deals available right now, but NordVPN is an excellent option. It’s trustworthy, has fast speeds for streaming, has a dedicated Chrome extension and, perhaps most importantly, offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t like it.

