Watch Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer: Can you stream for free

Tyler Geis
By

Natasha Jonas is set to put her IBF World Welterweight title on the line against challenger Mikaela Mayer at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool today. Yesterday, the two hit the scales for their preliminary weigh-ins prior to the match and were met with a roar from the crowds. Jonas will have a home field advantage going into the fight, but Mayer is a worthy challenger as a former Unified Super Featherweight Champion. We shall see how she fairs now in the Welterweight division.

The stream will hit the airwaves on Saturday, January 20. Since it’s in Liverpool, England, it will take place mid-day in the U.S., with the stream starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Here’s how you can watch.

The Best Way to Watch Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer Live Stream

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

If you are trying to watch the bout here stateside, it will be available on ESPN+ for subscribers. ESPN has done a great job since launching the service, bringing many of their viewers from their cable channels to the platform and expanding their broadcasts of all different kinds of sports to cover. If you’re a sports fan, this needs to be on your list if you have not done so yet. Subscriptions are $11 per month or $110 per year. You can also opt for the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu and Disney+ for $15 per month.

Is There a Free Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer Stream?

Hate to be the barrier of bad news, but no, there is no free stream available. ESPN+ is covering the fight over their service, and their current price plans are $11 a month, and you can save 15% on their annual plan of $110 a year. There is currently no ESPN+ free trial. Since the fight is taking place in Liverpool, England, Sky Sports is also airing the live stream of the welterweight bout. Their price packages can vary depending on what you want to add to your bundles. Sky Sports is undeniably one of the premier avenues to get your live sports in the U.K., as it has multiple channels dedicated to different kinds of sports.

How to Watch the Natasha Jones vs Mikaela Mayer Fight Live Stream From a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

VPN has become the perfect way to watch U.S.-based live streams while not being in the U.S. It’s cost-effective, and there’s no limit on bandwidth. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general. It’s on sale as part of VPN deals, and you also have a 30-day money-back guarantee once you sign up with it. So if you live in a country that doesn’t have ESPN+ and want to see the fight, NordVPN may be your best bet.

