Trending:
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) review
Google I/O: Biggest announcements
Everything Google didn’t announce at Google I/O 2021
Smartwatch Reviews
Best Smartwatches
The best smartwatches for 2021
By
Andy Boxall
The best Android smartwatches for 2021
By
Andy Boxall
Apple Watch Series 6 review: The best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review: The (other) smartwatch you should buy
Mobile
Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch review: Just a little too ordinary for its own good
Wearables
Latest Smartwatch Reviews
Garmin Venu 2 review: In-depth tracking with outstanding battery life
The Garmin Venu 2/S packs a ton of health-tracking metrics and smartwatch features into a small yet stylish package.
By
Patrick Hearn
Wyze Watch Review: A $20 smartwatch with faulty connections
The low price means a high number of compromises
By
Adam Doud
Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: Far from extinct, but struggling to evolve
It looks the same as the old Amazfit T-Rex, so is the "new" T-Rex Pro worth your attention?
By
Andy Boxall
Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR review: Not quite a winning combination of watch and tech
Going beyond a simple hybrid watch but stopping short of being a full touchscreen watch. Is it the perfect mix?
By
Andy Boxall
Amazfit GTR 2e review: All the good (and bad) from the GTR 2, for less money
The fitness-focused smartwatch has all the good things about the existing GTR 2, but costs less.
By
Andy Boxall
Citizen CZ Smart review: Good smartwatch fails to capitalize on its heritage
It's the Japanese watchmaker's first smartwatch, but is it a true Citizen?
By
Andy Boxall
Amazfit GTR 2 review: A great value smartwatch with a classy design
Just $179 buys you the Amazfit GTR 2, and it's much better than the low price suggests, with much needed improvements made to the software over older models.
By
Andy Boxall
Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro review: Swift performance, seriously long battery life
Does cutting-edge Qualcomm hardware finally put it on par with Apple or Samsung?
By
Andy Boxall
Apple Watch SE review: The best Apple Watch for most people
The Apple Watch SE may not have all the features found on the Series 6, but everything most will want from a smartwatch is still there, and for a lower price.
By
Andy Boxall
Diesel On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones review: The smartwatch your heart will want
The Diesel On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones smartwatch has a unique, eye-catching design. But should you buy one?
By
Andy Boxall
Apple Watch Series 5 review: A near-perfect smartwatch
Garmin Venu Sq review: The top name in fitness, now at $199
Withings ScanWatch Review: In-depth health tracking, day and night
Casio GWF-A1000 Frogman review: A worthy dive watch
Mobvoi TicWatch C2 Plus Review: Powered up and ready for 2020
Skagen Falster 3 X By Kygo Review: Scandinavian stealth
Moto 360 review: Classic smartwatch, stunning new design
Garmin Quatix 6 Review: So much more than a boat watch
Tag Heuer Connected (2020) review: Go on, indulge yourself
Garmin Vivimove Style Review: Smart, timeless, quirky
Wyze Band review: Put this tracker on your radar
Suunto 7 review: Still a hardcore fitness watch
Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 Review: Not the style icon it should be
Puma Smartwatch review: Looks sporty, performs poorly
Fossil Gen 5 review: Style overcomes the flaws of Wear OS
Garmin Instinct review: A budget smartwatch for adventurers
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review: A bite out of Apple
Fitbit Versa 2 review: The subscription smartwatch
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Review: Small watch, big deal
Diesel On Axial review: A bold design for Wear OS
Amazfit Verge review: More features, less money
Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 review: Elegant form, average software
Huawei Watch GT2 hands-on review: The software holds it back
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE review
1
2
3
4
5
Archive