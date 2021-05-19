Smartwatch Reviews

By Andy Boxall
The best Android smartwatches for 2021

By Andy Boxall
Apple Watch Series 6 review: The best, most feature-rich smartwatch you can buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review: The (other) smartwatch you should buy

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch review: Just a little too ordinary for its own good

Latest Smartwatch Reviews

Garmin Venu 2 review: In-depth tracking with outstanding battery life

The Garmin Venu 2/S packs a ton of health-tracking metrics and smartwatch features into a small yet stylish package.
By Patrick Hearn
Wyze Watch Review: A $20 smartwatch with faulty connections

The low price means a high number of compromises
By Adam Doud
Amazfit T-Rex Pro review: Far from extinct, but struggling to evolve

It looks the same as the old Amazfit T-Rex, so is the "new" T-Rex Pro worth your attention?
By Andy Boxall
Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR review: Not quite a winning combination of watch and tech

Going beyond a simple hybrid watch but stopping short of being a full touchscreen watch. Is it the perfect mix?
By Andy Boxall
Amazfit GTR 2e review: All the good (and bad) from the GTR 2, for less money

The fitness-focused smartwatch has all the good things about the existing GTR 2, but costs less.
By Andy Boxall
Citizen CZ Smart review: Good smartwatch fails to capitalize on its heritage

It's the Japanese watchmaker's first smartwatch, but is it a true Citizen?
By Andy Boxall
Amazfit GTR 2 review: A great value smartwatch with a classy design

Just $179 buys you the Amazfit GTR 2, and it's much better than the low price suggests, with much needed improvements made to the software over older models.
By Andy Boxall
Mobvoi TicWatch 3 Pro review: Swift performance, seriously long battery life

Does cutting-edge Qualcomm hardware finally put it on par with Apple or Samsung?
By Andy Boxall
Apple Watch SE review: The best Apple Watch for most people

The Apple Watch SE may not have all the features found on the Series 6, but everything most will want from a smartwatch is still there, and for a lower price.
By Andy Boxall
Diesel On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones review: The smartwatch your heart will want

The Diesel On Fadelite X Mad Dog Jones smartwatch has a unique, eye-catching design. But should you buy one?
By Andy Boxall
Apple Watch Series 5 review: A near-perfect smartwatch

Garmin Venu Sq review: The top name in fitness, now at $199

Withings ScanWatch Review: In-depth health tracking, day and night

Casio GWF-A1000 Frogman review: A worthy dive watch

Mobvoi TicWatch C2 Plus Review: Powered up and ready for 2020

Skagen Falster 3 X By Kygo Review: Scandinavian stealth

Moto 360 review: Classic smartwatch, stunning new design

Garmin Quatix 6 Review: So much more than a boat watch

Tag Heuer Connected (2020) review: Go on, indulge yourself

Garmin Vivimove Style Review: Smart, timeless, quirky

Wyze Band review: Put this tracker on your radar

Suunto 7 review: Still a hardcore fitness watch

Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 Review: Not the style icon it should be

Puma Smartwatch review: Looks sporty, performs poorly

Fossil Gen 5 review: Style overcomes the flaws of Wear OS

Garmin Instinct review: A budget smartwatch for adventurers

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review: A bite out of Apple

Fitbit Versa 2 review: The subscription smartwatch

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Review: Small watch, big deal

Diesel On Axial review: A bold design for Wear OS

Amazfit Verge review: More features, less money

Michael Kors Access Lexington 2 review: Elegant form, average software

Huawei Watch GT2 hands-on review: The software holds it back

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE review

