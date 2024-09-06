 Skip to main content
The Alienware Aurora R16, our favorite gaming PC, is $900 off

By
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for the end-all-be-all of gaming PC deals, look no further than this extraordinary offer we found on one of the best desktop towers in the business, the Alienware Aurora R16. For a limited time only, you’ll be able to order this premium PC through Dell for $3,100. Usually, this exact configuration of the Aurora R16 costs $4,000, so you’ll be saving yourself about $900!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16

Building your own PC is one of the most satisfying experiences for a diehard gamer, but it can also be a pretty tedious process. That’s why high-quality pre-builds exist, and the Aurora R16 is one of the best options. In our best gaming desktop PCs roundup, we gave the R16 top honors for several reasons, with power and performance being two of its leading accolades.

Under the hood, this configuration comes with an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU that delivers max clock speeds of 6.0GHz. Graphics are handled by a loaded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of dedicated memory. The PC itself contains 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. After you factor in the liquid-cooled CPU, you’ve got yourself one of the strongest gaming PCs that’s ever graced shelves.

On top of numerous ports, excellent customization software (Alienware Command Center), and one of the best chassis designs we’ve ever seen, the Aurora R16 runs as quiet as a church mouse, too! We see a lot of Alienware deals on a weekly basis, but this is the kind of offer you don’t want to pass up. After all, you could save yourself $900 on a flagship gaming PC!

Purchase the Alienware Aurora R16 through Dell for $3,100 while this markdown lasts. Want to take your PC gaming on the go? Have a look at some of the best gaming laptop deals we’ve been archiving!

Alienware is one of the top brands for gaming PCs, but we understand if you’d rather look at a PlayStation or Xbox instead. And to that end, we have a solid list of gaming console deals for you to check out, too!

The Dell G16 gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000
The Dell G16 7630 gaming laptop on a white background.

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 on gaming laptop deals to walk away with a dependable machine, as there are options like the Dell G16-7630. We highly recommend this offer that's coming straight from the manufacturer, as it brings the price of this configuration that usually sells for $1,200 down to $950. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this $250 discount, so if you're interested in this nice gaming laptop under the $1,000 threshold, you better push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16-7630 gaming laptop
The Dell G16-7620 is a powerful budget gaming laptop, and its successor, the Dell G16-7630, fits that description even better. For less than $1,000 with Dell's offer, you'll get a machine that's equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The Dell G16-7630 isn't going to challenge the breakneck speeds of the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but it will be enough to enjoy your picks from the best PC games.

The Dell XPS 16 with Intel Core Ultra 9 is $500 off today
Dell XPS 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.

Dell is no straggler when it comes to producing high-performance laptops and desktop PCs, but did you know that one of the company’s “most beautiful and powerful” laptops is currently on sale? We’re talking about the Dell XPS 16, which is currently marked down to $2,550 when you order through Dell (and that quote was ours). That may not sound like a super-good discount, but this Windows laptop is actually $3,050 at full price!

With that $500 you saved, we recommend investing in a great monitor deal to cap things off. Yes, the XPS 16 has its very own gorgeous-looking screen, but when connected to an external display via USB-C or DisplayPort, you’ll get a serious boost in PC gaming visuals.

This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 has a $600 off deal
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

For great gaming laptop deals, it’s always a smart move to see what Dell and Alienware has to offer. Right now, you can buy a powerful Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop for $600 off bringing, it down to $3,200 from $3,800. That’s still a significant investment, but this is a gaming laptop that will last for a long time and easily run the latest games at ultra performance levels. If you want the ultimate gaming experience while still getting to take your laptop out and about with you, this is your chance. It far surpasses most other high-end laptop deals today. Here’s everything you need to know about the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop has all the gaming hardware you could possibly want. It starts out with a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and then throws in a huge 64GB of memory. Normally, we’re pretty happy to see 32GB of memory on a gaming laptop, so twice that number is fantastic to see. It’s fast DDR5 RAM too. Storage wise, there’s a substantial 2TB of SSD storage, which is just what’s needed in a world where game installs are ballooning in size.

