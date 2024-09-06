The Alienware Aurora R16, our favorite gaming PC, is $900 off

If you’re looking for the end-all-be-all of gaming PC deals, look no further than this extraordinary offer we found on one of the best desktop towers in the business, the Alienware Aurora R16. For a limited time only, you’ll be able to order this premium PC through Dell for $3,100. Usually, this exact configuration of the Aurora R16 costs $4,000, so you’ll be saving yourself about $900!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16

Building your own PC is one of the most satisfying experiences for a diehard gamer, but it can also be a pretty tedious process. That’s why high-quality pre-builds exist, and the Aurora R16 is one of the best options. In our best gaming desktop PCs roundup, we gave the R16 top honors for several reasons, with power and performance being two of its leading accolades.

Under the hood, this configuration comes with an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU that delivers max clock speeds of 6.0GHz. Graphics are handled by a loaded NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 24GB of dedicated memory. The PC itself contains 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. After you factor in the liquid-cooled CPU, you’ve got yourself one of the strongest gaming PCs that’s ever graced shelves.

On top of numerous ports, excellent customization software (Alienware Command Center), and one of the best chassis designs we’ve ever seen, the Aurora R16 runs as quiet as a church mouse, too! We see a lot of Alienware deals on a weekly basis, but this is the kind of offer you don’t want to pass up. After all, you could save yourself $900 on a flagship gaming PC!

Purchase the Alienware Aurora R16 through Dell for $3,100 while this markdown lasts. Want to take your PC gaming on the go? Have a look at some of the best gaming laptop deals we’ve been archiving!

Alienware is one of the top brands for gaming PCs, but we understand if you’d rather look at a PlayStation or Xbox instead. And to that end, we have a solid list of gaming console deals for you to check out, too!