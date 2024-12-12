 Skip to main content
The perfect gamer gift: The Alienware m16 gaming laptop is $445 off

The Alienware m16 R2 on a white desk.
The Alienware m16 R2 is a stellar gaming laptop with an RTX 4060. Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

For one of the best gaming laptop deals around, check out what Dell has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a gift for someone else or you want to treat yourself, you’ll love being able to buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop for $1,950 right now. It normally costs $2,395, so you’re saving $445 off the regular price, which is a pretty sweet deal. We’re here with all the insight into what this laptop has to offer, but bear in mind that the deal is likely to end soon.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

One of the best gaming laptop brands around, Alienware knows what gamers love. Its M series is powerful if bulky, so this range is best for those looking for a desktop replacement and not too fussed about portability. This particular model has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU teamed up with a huge 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It has a graphics card that’s slightly less powerful than the top-of-the-line: an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. There’s a good amount of future proofing here, particularly with the large storage, given game installs are getting pretty hefty these days.

For the display, there’s a great looking 16-inch QHD+ screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, and 3ms response time. Even at home, there won’t be much need to add on one of the best gaming monitors as this screen looks fantastic.

Other bonuses to make this one of the best gaming laptops include an internal layout with a 15% smaller footprint than the previous generation while still having efficient airflow and cooling. It has two fans with 94 ultra-thin fan blades. A choice of performance modes means you can enjoy the quiet or enjoy high performance, all thanks to the Alienware Command Center.

Packed with great features and looking good too, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop is currently $445 off at Dell. Normally $2,395, it’s now $1,950 for a limited time, so this is a great opportunity to upgrade to a sweet new gaming laptop.

