AMD’s new GPU breaks cover in online calculator

By
AMD logo on the RX 7800 XT graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Seasonic may have just tipped us off about a new AMD GPU — again. Earlier this year, the prolific power supply brand listed specs for the still unannounced RTX 50-series GPUs, and now it has a curious new AMD graphics card listed in its calculator: the RX 8800 XT, which could be among AMD’s upcoming RDNA 4 options.

At the time of writing, you can still see the RX 8800 XT among the GPU options on Seasonic’s website. There isn’t a ton of information we can pull from the calculator itself, outside of power draw. As you can see in the screenshot below, the calculator says the GPU will draw 220 watts, and that it’ll use dual 8-pin power connectors.

The RX 8800 XT listed in Season's online calculator.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There’s a chance this is just a placeholder. Earlier this year, Seasonic listed several announced AMD and Nvidia GPUs in its online calculator, including the RX 7990 XTX, RX 7950 XTX, and RX 7950 XT from AMD. None of those GPUs have turned into real products. Although there’s a good chance we’ll see an RX 8800 XT — assuming AMD sticks with its normal naming conventions — that doesn’t mean Seasonic has some insider information about the GPU.

Unlike the previous calculator listing, however, we’re very close to the launch of RDNA 4 graphics cards. AMD has reiterated that its next-gen GPUs will arrive in the first quarter of 2025. That likely means we’ll see an announcement at CES in January. AMD hasn’t confirmed these plans, of course, but the timeline makes sense given AMD’s typical release schedule and the confirmation that RDNA 4 graphics cards will arrive in the first few months of next year.

On top of that, we’ve seen increased speculation around the RX 8800 XT. AMD has made it clear that it doesn’t want to play “king of the hill” with Nvidia, so it’s possible the RX 8800 XT could be its flagship offering this generation. Leakers on the Chiphell forums (via VideoCardz) claim the GPU will offer power somewhere on the level of an RTX 4080 Super.

Outside of performance, leakers claim that AMD is heavily focused on ray tracing with its RDNA 4 options. Ray tracing performance is now one of the key factors that separates the best graphics cards from the rest, and it’s an area where AMD has struggled to maintain pace with Nvidia for the past two generations.

A healthy dose of skepticism is required here, but AMD has teased its next-gen GPUs numerous times already. In its most recent earnings call, for example, AMD CEO Lisa Su said: “In addition to a strong increase in gaming performance, RDNA 4 delivers significantly higher ray tracing performance and adds new AI capabilities.”

AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D is official, and it shakes things up in a big way
Pads on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

We all knew it was coming. A string of rumors over the past several months has pointed to AMD releasing the Ryzen 7 9800X3D on November 7, but the company itself just confirmed the new CPU. It's looking for a spot among the best processors, packing 3D V-Cache on top of an eight-core Zen 5 CPU in order to improve gaming performance.

True to rumors we've seen this week, AMD is pricing the CPU at $479, which is nearly $30 more expensive than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. AMD claims that the new chip provides an average gaming increase of 8% over the last-gen CPU, and 20% faster gaming performance compared to Intel's recent Core Ultra 9 285K. In addition, AMD says that minimum frame rates are up, with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D improving 1% lows in The Last of Us Part One by 31%.

Read more
AMD RDNA 4: everything we know so far about the RX 8000 series
AMD RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards.

AMD's RDNA 4 graphics cards (also referred to as the Radeon RX 8000 series) are already on the horizon, but they're still a bit of a mystery. Fortunately, various leakers break up that silence with plenty of rumors and tantalizing speculation.

Most likely set to launch in early 2025, RDNA 4 GPUs may give Nvidia a run for its money, but will they be able to compete against some of the best graphics cards from the upcoming RTX 50-series? This is one of the few things that leakers all agree on, and we'll tell you all about it in our full roundup of RDNA 4 news below.
RDNA 4: specs

Read more
AMD CEO teases RDNA 4 release as gaming revenue drops by 69%
AMD CEO Lisa Su delivering AMD's CES 2023 keynote.

There's been a lot of speculation about the potential release date for AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 graphics cards. Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, has just put an end to most of these claims. While initial predictions pinned AMD's future best graphics cards at the end of 2024, AMD now confirms that RDNA 4 is on track to launch in early 2025. This announcement arrives alongside a steep decrease in AMD's gaming revenue.

AMD has been quiet about RDNA 4 (or RX 8000 series) for months, but we've seen many reports from various leakers who had something to say about the potential release date for these next-gen GPUs. At the beginning of 2024, these claims were fairly optimistic, with some leakers claiming that the AMD Radeon RX 8000 series might launch as early as this summer. That  did not happen, and as the months went by, many of them adopted a more conservative release window sometime in 2025. Now, thanks to AMD's third-quarter earnings call, we know that those later claims were correct.

Read more