How to watch Nvidia’s big RTX 50-series GPU launch

By
Nvidia CEO Jensen in front of a background.
Nvidia
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 2 hours ago

Looking to buy a new high-end graphics card in 2025? It might be worth watching Nvidia’s CES 2025 keynote, as it may have all the details for the RTX 50-series, which could well be your next-gen upgrade. Even if you aren’t planning to buy any time soon, though, it may still be worth checking out, as Nvidia is expected to blow the doors off GPU performance with its next-gen designs, and show off more besides.

If you want the hottest 2025 tech news as it comes, CES keynote addresses are the place to be this January. Here’s how to watch Nvidia’s as it goes out live.

How to watch Nvidia’s CES 2025 keynote

Like AMD’s keynote, Nvidia’s CES presentation with CEO Jensen Huang takes place the day before the official start of CES 2025. It’s slated to start at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET on Monday, January 6. It’s building up hype for it now on the official Nvidia Twitch stream, with giveaways and a planned 50-hour online LAN party to celebrate the debut of its new 50-series GPUs.

The best place to watch the Nvidia CES keynote is on the official Nvidia YouTube channel, or the embedded stream above.

The Twitch stream should also be live during the event, but we typically find YouTube is more reliable.

What we expect from Nvidia’s CES 2025 keynote

The big news of Nvidia’s CES 2025 keynote is likely to not be much of a surprise at all. We all know that Nvidia will be debuting its 50-series Blackwell graphics cards, because Nvidia itself has told us, but we’ve also had a plethora of leaks and rumors about these cards for months now. They’re coming, and we’re going to get our first look at them at CES.

Which cards we’ll see remains a mystery, though Nvidia typically starts off a new generation with the highest-end cards, so alongside the hotly-anticipated RTX 5080, we are likely to see the allegedly-ridiculous RTX 5090 as well.

Nvidia is also likely to show off its latest AI developments, from further details on its Jetson Orin Nano Super miniature AI compute unit to its vehicular ambitions, robotics, and more gaming-facing tech, like DLSS 4, or more of Nvidia AI NPC technology.

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…
