This 17-inch HP Laptop is $280 off at Best Buy — just a few hours left

By
The HP 17.3-inch Laptop with Microsoft Excel on the screen.
HP

If you’re looking for laptop deals, Best Buy is an excellent source of huge discounts. Check out this offer for the HP 17.3-inch Laptop: a incredibly low price of $350, for savings of $280 on its original price of $630. That’s a steal any way you look at it, but you’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain because it’s only available today. There are just a few hours remaining before the laptop’s price returns to normal, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’re going to have to make your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the HP 17.3-inch Laptop

The HP 17.3-inch Laptop is a fantastic device for working professionals and students alike, as it provides reliable performance with the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor and AMD Radeon graphics, alongside 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it’s not going to challenge the best laptops, but it will be more than enough for daily tasks like online research and report writing, as well as recreational activities such as catching up on social media. The HP 17.3-inch Laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, which will give you enough space for all of your important files.

As you can guess from its name, the HP 17.3-inch Laptop is equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD display, for a screen that’s among the largest that you can get on a laptop. It’s perfect for managing spreadsheets and building presentations, and it also allows the device to serve as a decent entertainment vehicle for watching streaming shows with its dual speakers.

You can’t go wrong with HP laptop deals for your next device, and Best Buy has an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss. From a sticker price of $630, the HP 17.3-inch Laptop is all the way down to only $350 following a $280 discount. Time is running out on this bargain though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance at it. If you want to get the HP 17.3-inch Laptop for a much more affordable price than usual, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and completing the checkout process immediately.

