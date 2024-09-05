 Skip to main content
This HP student laptop is nearly half off in a last minute Labor Day deal

If you want to buy your child a laptop for the new school year, you’re going to want to check out the last-minute back to school laptop deals that are still available. Here’s one that’s also among the few remaining Labor Day laptop deals — the HP Laptop 17t only $430 from HP, following a $370 discount on the device’s original price of $800. The hours are counting down to the end of this bargain though, so if you want to take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to do it today.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t

The first thing you’ll notice about the HP Laptop 17t is its relatively large screen. At 17.3 inches with Full HD resolution for vivid colors and sharp details, this display is perfect for working on multimedia projects and building presentations. The size makes the laptop less portable, but it makes up for that with its manageable weight of just 4.6 pounds. Your child can slide it into their backpack as they travel to school and move between classrooms.

Inside the HP Laptop 17t are the Intel Core i5 120U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications won’t challenge the best laptops, but they’re more than enough to help students efficiently finish their tasks. The laptop also comes with a 256GB SSD, which should provide enough storage space for all the files of the school year, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded for an operating system that will be familiar to most students. The HP Laptop 17t also features the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, for clear video and audio when joining online classes.

If you child needs a new laptop for schoolwork, the HP Laptop 17t is an excellent choice, especially now that it’s available from HP at $370 off. From its sticker price of $800, it’s down to nearly half-price at $430, but not for long. As a last-minute offer for the back-to-school season and a holdover from this year’s Labor Day sales, there’s not much time remaining before the discount expires. Buy the HP Laptop 17t as soon as you can, as you may regret not finalizing the transaction while it’s much cheaper than usual.

