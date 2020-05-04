  1. Deals
The Best Gaming Deals for May 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

By

With everyone spending so much time at home these days, it has become necessary for many people to find gaming deals. The boredom of staying home, whether you have kids, pets, a spouse, or live alone, can be overwhelming, which has led people to seek out ways to entertain themselves. If you are already a gamer, you are likely looking for a new game or console to keep you amused, and we have some for you. If you are just bored and thinking about trying out gaming, we have some gaming deals for you, too.

Today’s Best Gaming Deals

  • One-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership$4, was $10
  • Three-Month PS Plus Membership$16, was $25
  • Three-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership$20, was $25
  • One-Year PS Plus Membership$34, was $60
  • OFM Essentials Racing Style Gaming Chair — $95, was $120
  • Alienware Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset — $160, was $230
  • Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) — $248, was $293
  • Xbox One S All-Digital (1TB) 3 Game Bundle$250, was $299
  • Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K20 Bundle — $365, was $400
SHOOTER

Borderlands 3

$25 $40
Expires soon
Planet Pandora is in tatters. It's your job as a Vault Hunter to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot, and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in all the land. Sound fun? It is.
Buy at Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2

$39
Expires soon
The award-winning prequel to Rockstar's award-winning western game, this open-world adventure follows the exploits of the Van der Linde gang and their criminal exploits in late 19th-century America.
Buy at Target

6 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership

$33 $38
Expires soon
Lighting fast online multiplayer gaming, free games, exclusive access to weekly sales, and more for six months.
Buy Now

Spyro Reignited Trilogy - Nintendo Switch

$40
Expires soon
Spyro's back and he's all scaled up. Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection.
Buy at Best Buy

Alienware Wireless 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$161 $230
Expires soon
Alienware built its name on high-end gaming PCs and its headset lives up to its lofty pedigree. Its acoustically-tuned drivers deliver great sound, and it can be used in both wired or wireless mode.
Buy at Best Buy

NHL 20 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

$25 $30
Expires soon
Play your friends in elimination games with NHL20. Players skate and pass without slowdown for intense, lifelike gameplay. New goalkeeper A.I. reads the game to actively deflect shots and rebounds.
Buy at GameStop

NBA 2K20

$20 $30
Expires soon
The most accurate and advanced basketball simulator released to date, NBA 2K20 will have you both playing as your favorite stars and starting from scratch as your own player from rookie to legend.
Buy at Best Buy

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit

$30 $60
Expires soon
Combine the technology of the Nintendo Switch with the fun of DIY creations with the Nintendo Labo Robot Kit. Create a wearable robot suit with the included cardboard and accessories.
Buy at Amazon

Insignia Wired Chat Headset for Xbox One

$9 $15
Expires soon
It's not a full headset for listening to in-game sound, but if you need a basic headset for chatting with teammates and trash-talking your enemies, this one does the trick for dirt cheap.
Buy at Best Buy

BestMassage RC1 High-Back Ergonomic Racing Chair

$95 $110
Expires soon
For around 100 bucks, it doesn't get much better than the BestMassage RC1 gaming chair. It features head and lumbar pillows, backwards tilting, and it looks great, too.
Buy at Newegg

Madden NFL 20

$30 $60
Expires soon
Madden NFL 20 is the latest edition of this iconic long-running football game series. Newcomers and long-time Madden fans alike will find plenty to enjoy.
Buy at Best Buy

12 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership

$56 $60
Expires soon
Lighting fast online multiplayer gaming, free games, exclusive access to weekly sales, and more for 12 months.
Buy Now

Respawn Fortnite Omega-Xi Gaming Chair with Footrest

$130 $163
Expires soon
Respawn is one of the better gaming chair brands, and the gorgeous Omega-Xi is a nice racing-style seat that offers an extendable leg rest and a bit more padding than many racer chairs.
Buy at Rakuten

1 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership

$9 $10
Expires soon
Lighting fast online multiplayer gaming, free games, exclusive access to weekly sales, and more for one month.
Buy Now

Kingdom Hearts III Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

$21 $40
Expires soon
Defend the land against evil, stop a new war from brewing, and fight new enemies in the 11th installment of this popular series. Its the final chapter in the compelling Dark Seeker saga.
Buy at Amazon

'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for Xbox One

$4 $30
Expires soon
Enjoy beautiful world design and customizable combat in 'Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition' for the Xbox One, which includes the core game along with all DLC published to date.
Buy at Amazon

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

$25 $60
Expires soon
This Game of the Year Edition compilation gives you all the meat of Fallout 4 (which is huge enough) plus the DLC, which might be enough to keep you busy until the apocalypse.
Buy at Best Buy

Doom VFR

$15 $30
Expires soon
This VR edition of Doom is a great (and cheap) way to experience heart-pounding virtual reality gameplay with a PSVR headset.
Buy at Best Buy

Borderlands 3

$25 $60
Expires soon
The third entry in the award-winning Borderlands franchise, which taught us how to see the funny side of a post-apocalyptic hellscape.
Buy at Best Buy

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB

$369 $400
Expires soon
If you want a PlayStation 4 but you also want to game and stream in 4K, you're gonna need a PS4 Pro to do it. It's more expensive than the Slim, though, so a good discount is always welcome.
Buy at Newegg

HP Omen Mindframe Wired 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$98 $150
Expires soon
Don't let the business-like HP name fool you: The Omen Mindframe headset is a serious pair of gaming headphones made much more attractive by this generous discount off their usual high price.
Buy at Best Buy

Doom: Slayers Collection (Doom, Doom II, Doom 3, Doom 2016)

$20 $30
Expires soon
If you're new to Doom or simply want to relive its glorious past, the Slayer Collection is for you. It contains Doom, Doom II, Doom 3, and 2016's Doom (which is worth the price of admission alone).
Buy at Best Buy
NINTENDO SWITCH

PowerA Wireless GameCube Style Controller for Nintendo Switch

$42 $50
Expires soon
If you didn't get a chance to grab the wired GameCube-style Switch controller that Nintendo released a while back, this is the next best thing (and maybe even better since it's actually wireless).
Buy at Amazon

LEGO Jurassic World - Nintendo Switch

$27 $40
Expires soon
Live through the key moments of all four Jurassic films in LEGO Jurassic World. This thrilling adventure game is presented in LEGO form and humor for an unforgettable gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon

Arozzi Milano Gaming Chair

$229 $250
Expires soon
A solid, affordable, and slightly more under-stated racing-style gaming chair from Arozzi. Available in a few colors, all of which are on sale right now.
Buy at Dell

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End PlayStation Hits Edition

$15 $20
Expires soon
The final chapter in Nathan Drake's adventure combines everything we love about the series with a dark and cinematic story.
Buy at Best Buy

Razer Kraken Wired Stereo Gaming Headset

$61 $80
Expires soon
The Razer Kraken has remained one of the best and most popular full-sized over-ear gaming headsets on the market for years now, and this is your chance to grab them at a very affordable price.
Buy at Best Buy
NBK 2K20 BUNDLE

Xbox One S (1TB) NBA 2K20 Bundle

$290 $300
Expires soon
This bundle includes an Xbox One X; a full-game download of NBA 2K20; 1-Month of Xbox Live Gold; 1-Month of Xbox Game Pass, and 1-Month of EA Access.
Buy Now

Nioh PlayStation Hits Edition

$15 $20
Expires soon
Take the difficulty of Dark Souls, dial it up to 11, set it in a feudal Japan replete with bloodthirsty Yokai, and you get Nioh -- an intense, fast-paced, and extremely rewarding Souls-like.
Buy at Best Buy

3 Month Xbox Live Gold Membership

$20 $25
Expires soon
Lighting fast online multiplayer gaming, free games, exclusive access to weekly sales, and more for three months.
Buy Now

14 Day Xbox Live Gold Trial Membership

$5 $9
Expires soon
Lighting fast online multiplayer gaming, free games, exclusive access to weekly sales, and more for 14 days.
Buy Now

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King - PlayStation 4

$30
Expires soon
Relive nostalgic adventures as you jump and fight your way through the stories of both classic movies. It includes updated visuals and new mechanics that modernize the iconic games.
Buy at Best Buy

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset

$40 $50
Expires soon
No list of gaming headsets is complete without SteelSeries. Its Arctis 1 is a very solid entry-level pair that offers clear sound, a built-in ClearCast mic, and comfortable around-ear cups.
Buy at Amazon
SPORTS & RACING

Need for Speed Payback

$15 $60
Expires soon
Put the pedal to the metal in Need for Speed Payback as you and your crew take on races, missions, and challenges to exact vengeance on The House, the nefarious cartel that rules the city.
Buy at Walmart

Corsair T1 Racer Gaming Chair

$309 $350
Expires soon
Inspired by actual race car seats (right down to the stitching detail), the Corsair WW T1 is a premium gaming chair that should provide comfort for a long time thanks to its steel-framed construction.
Buy at Newegg

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection PlayStation Hits Edition

$15 $20
Expires soon
Relive all the gun-slinging, puzzle-solving, treasure-hunting action of the first three Nathan Drake adventures in this must-have Uncharted collection for the PS4.
Buy at Best Buy

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch

$25
Expires soon
Grab your wand and cast your spells when you play LEGO Harry Potter Collection. Follow Harry through Hogwarts while you take on new challenges to help him defeat Lord Voldemort.
Buy at Best Buy

Xbox One S All-Digital (1TB) 3 Game Bundle — <strong>$250</strong>, was $299

This bundle features two of the most popular games available. Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, with more than 180 million copies sold across all platforms. Players explore a 3D world of blocks while discovering and extracting raw materials, crafting tools, building structures, and more. The game also features different modes such as survival mode and creative mode.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is a survival of the fittest battle to the end. Players are dropped onto an island and have to scavenge and work to survive longer than the other players. Players can fight solo, with a partner, or with a group of up to three other players. The last player (or team) standing wins.

Sea of Thieves is an action-adventure game in which the player assumes the role of a pirate who completes voyages in an attempt to become the ultimate pirate legend. The game is a first-person, cooperative multiplayer where players explore an open world via pirate ship. The game allows players to unlock cosmetic features as they progress.

Buy at eBayNintendo Switch Lite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate System Bundle — $260 

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a 2018 crossover fighting game that is the fifth installment in the Super Smash Bros. series. The game follows the series’ traditional style of gameplay that many people remember from their childhood – players control one of the many characters and use different attacks to weaken their opponent and ultimately, knock them out of the arena. The cast of characters ranges from notorious and well-known to newcomers. Game modes include a campaign for single-player and multiplayer versus modes.

PlayStation 4 (1TB) PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds & Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle$619, was $630

Red Dead Redemption II is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games. The year is 1899, and you’re an outlaw in America. Your decision? Stay loyal to the gang who raised you or put your own agenda first as you rob, steal, and fight across the heartland to survive. This game is like Grand Theft Auto in the Wild West — the world is expansive, and the characters can eat, sleep, drink, fight, steal horses, form relationships, and more.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer battle royal game that was inspired by the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale. In the game, players parachute onto an island and begin their quest to survive from there. You scavenge for weapons and other equipment that will help you survive longer than the others.

