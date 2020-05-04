With everyone spending so much time at home these days, it has become necessary for many people to find gaming deals. The boredom of staying home, whether you have kids, pets, a spouse, or live alone, can be overwhelming, which has led people to seek out ways to entertain themselves. If you are already a gamer, you are likely looking for a new game or console to keep you amused, and we have some for you. If you are just bored and thinking about trying out gaming, we have some gaming deals for you, too.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
- One-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $4, was $10
- Three-Month PS Plus Membership — $16, was $25
- Three-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership — $20, was $25
- One-Year PS Plus Membership — $34, was $60
- OFM Essentials Racing Style Gaming Chair — $95, was $120
- Alienware Wireless 7.1 Gaming Headset — $160, was $230
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Yellow) — $248, was $293
- Xbox One S All-Digital (1TB) 3 Game Bundle — $250, was $299
- Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K20 Bundle — $365, was $400
This bundle features two of the most popular games available. Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, with more than 180 million copies sold across all platforms. Players explore a 3D world of blocks while discovering and extracting raw materials, crafting tools, building structures, and more. The game also features different modes such as survival mode and creative mode.
Fortnite: Battle Royale is a survival of the fittest battle to the end. Players are dropped onto an island and have to scavenge and work to survive longer than the other players. Players can fight solo, with a partner, or with a group of up to three other players. The last player (or team) standing wins.
Sea of Thieves is an action-adventure game in which the player assumes the role of a pirate who completes voyages in an attempt to become the ultimate pirate legend. The game is a first-person, cooperative multiplayer where players explore an open world via pirate ship. The game allows players to unlock cosmetic features as they progress.
Buy at eBayNintendo Switch Lite Super Smash Bros. Ultimate System Bundle — $260
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a 2018 crossover fighting game that is the fifth installment in the Super Smash Bros. series. The game follows the series’ traditional style of gameplay that many people remember from their childhood – players control one of the many characters and use different attacks to weaken their opponent and ultimately, knock them out of the arena. The cast of characters ranges from notorious and well-known to newcomers. Game modes include a campaign for single-player and multiplayer versus modes.
PlayStation 4 (1TB) PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds & Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle — $619, was $630
Red Dead Redemption II is an action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games. The year is 1899, and you’re an outlaw in America. Your decision? Stay loyal to the gang who raised you or put your own agenda first as you rob, steal, and fight across the heartland to survive. This game is like Grand Theft Auto in the Wild West — the world is expansive, and the characters can eat, sleep, drink, fight, steal horses, form relationships, and more.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer battle royal game that was inspired by the 2000 Japanese film Battle Royale. In the game, players parachute onto an island and begin their quest to survive from there. You scavenge for weapons and other equipment that will help you survive longer than the others.
