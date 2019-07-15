Digital Trends
Amazon cuts up to 69% off prices of Kasa smart plugs and more for Prime Day

Drake Hawkins
Today marks the official start of Prime Day 2019. You waited patiently, and now it is time to splurge on the awesome discounts that we expect Amazon to drop during this 48-hour sale. Kicking things off on July 15 are these price cuts on Kasa smart home solutions like smart plugs and outdoor security cameras and more. Whether you are just getting your feet wet before plunging into the smart home scene or looking to include older appliances into your existing setup, there is a deal that fits your needs.

Pack of Three Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini by TP-Link – 27% off

tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals wifi mini by 3

Add a touch of smart to any appliance with the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini. Connect this device to your network so you can remotely turn your older electronics on and off using the Kasa app — no need for a hub. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use voice commands on older appliances. This pack includes three 1.5-inch smart plugs that support up to 15 amps of power.

Get the Pack of Three Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini by TP-Link at a discounted price of $40 on Amazon now. Order until on July 16 to save $15 on this usually $55 pack.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug by TP-Link – 68% off

amazon echo and google home smart plug deals on kasa wifi by tp link 5

The classic Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug connects to any secure Wi-Fi network and can be remotely controlled using the free Kasa app. Use it to turn any appliance on or off wherever you are. You can also set schedules using the app. This smart plug has the same features like the Smart Plug Mini but its classic design prevents stacking in the same outlet.

Usually $17, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug by TP-Link is now only $6 on Amazon. This shocking Prime Day discount will definitely attract buyers, so order yours while it’s still in stock.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Two-Outlet Outdoor Plug – 25% off

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug

Remotely control two outdoor devices using the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug. This weather-resistant device connects to your Wi-Fi network — even from up to 300 feet away — and can be controlled using the free Kasa app. It allows you to turn landscape lights, swimming pool pumps, and other electronics on or off wherever you are. Match the smart outdoor plug with your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device to enable voice commands.

Order the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Two-Outlet Outdoor Plug on Amazon today for only $27. This Prime Day deal gives you a 25% discount on this usually $36 device.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip by TP-Link – 25% off

amazon smart power strip deals kasa wifi by tp link 02

The Kasa Smart Power Strip allows you to independently control six devices anywhere you are. Just connect it to your Wi-Fi network and download the free Kasa app to start remotely controlling multiple electronics. This power strip also works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana.

If you are worried about sudden power surges, you can rest easy knowing that Kasa Smart Power Strip is Electrical Testing Laboratories (ETL) certified. It can shield sensitive electronics from abnormally high voltage that occur during severe weather.

Get your Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip by TP-Link from Amazon today at only $60. Place your order during Prime Deal to save 25% on this smart home device.

Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug by TP-Link – 69% off

tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals wifi mini by 4

The compact Kasa Mini Smart Plug can be remotely controlled using the Kasa app, without any hub. Just connect it to your Wi-Fi network to turn any appliance on or off wherever you are. You can also command this 15-amp smart plug using your voice through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The normally $21 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug by TP-Link can be purchased from Amazon today for a jaw-dropping price of $7. This whopping 69% discount is only available until July 16 or until supplies last.

Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link – 48% off

tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals by 2

Install the Kasa Smart Light Switch in any wall at your home to start turning your lights on and off with just your smartphone. This smart home device connects to your Wi-Fi network and can be remotely controlled using the free Kasa app. You can also command it using your voice via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

Get the Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link on Amazon at only $21. This Prime Day deal saves you $19 from its usual $40.

Pack of Two Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite by TP-Link – 30% off

tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals wifi lite by 2 pack 4

The Kasa Smart Plug Lite may only support a maximum of 12 amps but you still get the same features like the Smart Plug Mini. Connect it to your Wi-Fi network to remotely turn any appliance on or off using the Kasa app. You can also match it with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to enable voice commands.

This box contains two Smart Plug Lites. And since they have a compact design, you can stack two of them in a standard wall outlet. This makes it easier to manage your electronics.

Usually $30, the Pack of Two Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Lite by TP-Link is now only $21 on Amazon.

