Sure, everyone’s looking for a killer deal on a 4K Ultra HD TV on Black Friday this year. But what if the best way to upgrade your TV room isn’t a TV at all? If you’re looking for a massive screen, this major deal on could be just the ticket. And at just $982 and change, you’ll save more than $300 off its already low price.

Optoma is one of the strongest names in projection and for good reason. The UHD50 is a powerful 4K Ultra HD projector that has received consistently good scores from reviewers with its impressive brightness, splashy colors, and excellent contrast and black levels — something projectors often struggle to achieve. In fact, this was one of our favorite projectors last year.

At 2,400 lumens, this is a bright machine, and despite the fact that it’s a 2018 model, it’s also well-appointed to connect to your home theater thanks to dual HDMI 2.0 inputs. Along with 4K Ultra HD resolution, the projector also supports the all-important HDR10 format to deliver HDR contrast and brightness with supported content, though it does not include Dolby Vision support.

When it comes to installation, the Optoma UHD50 offers a lot of handy features, including some that most projectors in its class don’t have such as lens shift so you can adjust the screen without moving the projector. And thanks to its short-throw radius, you can achieve an image of up to 120 inches at under 11 feet of distance. The projector can also be mounted or set on a console.

For those worried about longevity, the Optoma UHD50’s lamp is expected to last for 15,000 hours — that’s a whole lot of movie watching and gaming, with an estimated life of 10 years when used for around four hours per day.

Frankly, aside from the numbers, if you’re one for a massive screen there’s no other way to go on a tight budget than a 4K Ultra HD projector. You just can’t squeeze this kind of giant size out of a television without shelling out thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars. While it’s not going to be as bright as your LED TV, the Optoma UHD50 is going to give the word “home theater” a whole new meaning for your next movie night.

If you’re looking for something special to spice up your entertainment this holiday season, the Optoma UHD50 is a great choice — especially at this price.

