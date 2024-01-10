 Skip to main content
Get Spider-Man 2 free when you buy a PS5 at Walmart

PS5 Slim with spider-man bundle and controller
Sony

It’s time to level up your gameplay. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, you can now get the latest PlayStation 5 with a game featuring one of the most beloved superheroes thanks to this PS5 deal. For a limited time, Walmart is offering a copy of Spider-Man 2 with a PS5, making this a can’t miss bundle deal. Play as Peter Parker like you never have before, or opt for the newest Spider-Man, Miles Morales, while you play on the PS5 and enjoy enhanced features.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bundle

The PS5 features a slim design packed with powerful gaming technology. Even with a sleek, compact design it holds 1TB of built-in storage so you can keep your favorite games at-hand. Ultra-high speed SSD makes for maximized game play and faster load times so you can say goodbye to unnecessary waiting. Plus, custom integration allows you to pull data from the SSD quickly. As far as audio goes, 3D AudioTech allows you to immerse yourself in game play with sound coming from every direction.

Have any old favorites you want to play? Backwards Compatibility allows you to play more than 4,000 PS4 games and the Game Boost feature makes for faster and smoother frame rates in some of the PS4’s greatest games.

In search of a new favorite game? Hit the town swinging through the Marvel’s New York City and experience the PS5’s latest innovations. Adaptive triggers allow you to truly get into the game and feel your way through web-swinging and haptic feedback responds to Peter Parker’s new abilities and Miles Morales’ electric skills with the responsive vibrations of the DualSense wireless controller. Experience lightning speed load times for near-instant character switching as you switch through their storylines and play as each character and explore this expanded world.

Get more bang for your buck with this gaming deal. For a limited time, score a brand new PS5 with the latest game from the Spider-Man series added in for free. With enhanced features for elevated gameplay, and a system built for ultimate storage, lightning speed, and more, this bundle is a win-win.
